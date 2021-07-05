Cantonment Board, Ahmedabad Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Teacher Posts, Apply Online from 8 July onwards

Cantonment Board, Ahmedabad Recruitment 2021: Cantonment Board, Ahmedabad has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Teacher. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format from 8 July to 8 August 2021. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.
The applicant can apply through online mode only. No application will be entertained after closing date. Administration will not be responsible for any server failure. All candidates are advised to check educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details before applying online. The candidates can refer to this notification article for more details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 8 July 2021
- Last date for submission of application: 8 August 2021
Cantonment Board, Ahmedabad Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Teacher (Upper Primary Maths/Science) - 2 Posts
- Assistant Teacher (Upper Primary Language)- 2 Posts
- Assistant Teacher (Upper Primary - Social Science) - 1 Post
- Assistant Teacher (Lower Primary- Std. 1 to 5) - 6 Posts
Cantonment Board, Ahmedabad Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Teacher (Upper Primary Maths/Science) - B.Sc. (Maths/Science/Physics/Chemistry/Biology/Botany/Zoology/Geology) Training Qualification:PTC/D.El.Ed. (2 years); B.Ed.(one/two years) Or at least 50% marks in standard- 12 (HSC) science stream with a four-year bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) or at least 50% marks in standard -12th science stream with a four-year bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) or at least 50% marks in standard 12th with science stream with four years B.Sc. Education (B.Sc.Ed.) or B.Sc. (Maths/Science/Physics/Chemistry/Biology/Botany/Zoology/Geology) with at least 50% marks or one-year B.Ed. (special education) and minimum 60% marks in TET-2 (Maths/Science), minimum 55% marks in TET 2 for SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates.
- Assistant Teacher (Upper Primary Language)- B.A./B.R.S./B.Sc. (English/Gujarati/Hindi/Sanskrit) with PTC/D.El.Ed. (2 years); B.A. with at least 45% marks with B.Ed. one/two year or at least 50% marks in standard 12th with a four-year bachelor in Elementary Education or at least 50% marks in standard 12th; four-year B.A. (English/Gujarati/Hindi/Sanskrit/Education B.A.Ed.) or B.A./B.R.S./B.Sc. (English/Gujarati/Hindi/Sanskrit) with one year b.ed. And minimum 60% marks in TET (Languages), minimum 55% marks in TET-1 for SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates.
- Assistant Teacher (Upper Primary - Social Science) - B.A. (History/Geography/Civics/Politics/economics)/B.Com (Economics)/B.R.S. (History/Geography/Civics/Politics/Economics)/B.R.S. (History/Geography/Civics/Politics/Economics)/B.S.Sc. (History/Geography/Civics/Politics/Economics).
- Assistant Teacher (Lower Primary- Std. 1 to 5) - at least HSC pass. Training Qualification: P.T.C/D.El.Ed. (two years) or four-year degree of elementary education (B.El.Ed.) or two-year diploma in Education (Special Education) and Minimum 60% marks in TET-1, minimum 55% marks in TET-1 for SC, ST, OBC and PH Candidates.
Cantonment Board, Ahmedabad Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Cantonment Board, Ahmedabad Recruitment 2021 Salary - Pay Scale: Rs. 29, 200/- (Level 5, Cell 1 of 7th Pay Matrix)
Download Cantonment Board Ahmedabad Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Apply Online - link to active on 8 July
How to apply for Cantonment Board, Ahmedabad Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 8 August 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.