Cantonment Board, Ahmedabad Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Teacher Posts, Apply Online from 8 July onwards

How to apply for Cantonment Board Ahmedabad Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 8 August 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

How much salary will be provided for Cantonment Board Ahmedabad Recruitment 2021?

The candidates will get a salary of Rs. 29, 200/- (Level 5, Cell 1 of 7th Pay Matrix) after the appointment.

What is the age limit required for CB Ahmedabad Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the last date of online application submission for Cantonment Board Ahmedabad Recruitment 2021

What is the starting date of online applications for CB Ahmedabad Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 8 July onwards at the official website of Cantonment Board, Ahmedabad.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Cantonment Board Ahmedabad Recruitment 2021?

A total of 11 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Assistant Teacher.