Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Teacher, Safaiwala and Other Posts, Apply @ belgaum.cantt.gov.in

Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2021: Cantonment Board (CB), Belgaum has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Chowkidar, Safaiwala, Wireman, Primary Assistant Teacher (Marathi Medium School), Second Division Clerk and Stenographer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 19 March 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 15 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 19 March 2021

Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Chowkidar - 1 Post

Safaiwala - 8 Posts

Wireman - 1 Post

Primary Assistant Teacher - 1 Post

Second Division Clerk - 1 Post

Stenographer - 1 Post

Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Chowkidar, Safaiwala - 7th Standard Pass

Wireman - Must have passed SSLC; Must have passed a two years course in Electrical Trade from an Industrial Training Institute recognized by a Government resulting in National Trade Certificate (NTC) in candidate’s name; Must have completed one-year Apprenticeship Training in any industry resulting in National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in candidate’s name.

Primary Assistant Teacher - PUC 2nd Year (Senior Secondary) with 50% marks AND Diploma in Education (D.Ed.) or PUC 2nd Year (Senior Secondary) with 50% marks AND Bachelor Degree in Education (B.Ed.) and Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by the State Government; Competence to teach through Marathi medium.

Second Division Clerk - PUC 2nd Year (Senior Secondary) OR 3 years Diploma and Desirable: Computer Knowledge.

Stenographer - Must have passed 10+2; Must possess a Diploma Certificate in Secretarial practice / Senior shorthand and senior typing in English/commercial practice issued by Directorate of Technical Education of concerned State Govt.

Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Chowkidar - 28 years

Safaiwala - 30 years

Wireman - 25 years

Primary Assistant Teacher - 30 years

Second Division Clerk, Stenographer - 25 years

How to apply for Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Chief Executive Officer, Cantonment Board, BC No.41, Khanapur Road, Camp, Belagavi-590001 (Karnataka State) by Registered/Speed Post latest by 19 March 2021.

Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2021 Application Fee