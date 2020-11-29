CAT 2020 Analysis by GradeUp - Detailed Exam Analysis, Expected Cut-off, Level of Difficulty

The second slot of CAT (Common Admission Test) was held from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm. The exam was conducted by IIM Indore at various centers across the country. The overall difficulty level of the CAT 2020 Slot two was difficult compared to the difficulty level of the exam held in slot one. The paper was divided into three sections — Verbal & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude.

Candidates were given 40 minutes to solve each section. The exam had two types of questions: a) MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions b) TITA (Type in the Answer) or Non-MCQs. Negative marking was assigned only to MCQs. The marking scheme is as follows: three marks for every correct answer and negative marking of 1 mark for every incorrect answer.

In slot two, the level of VARC was difficult. The DILR section was also difficult while the level of Quantitative Ability was moderate.

Below is the detailed analysis of the exam:

Highlights of the exam:

The total mark of CAT 2020 is 228 .

. The level of VARC was difficult .

. The level of Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning was also difficult .

. Quantitative section was of moderate

Total MCQ Questions were 57 and Non MCQ (TITA) were 19 .

and Non MCQ (TITA) were . VARC - 26 Qs (21 MCQs + 5 TITA)

DILR - 24 Qs (18 MCQs + 6 TITA)

QA - 26 Qs (18 MCQs + 8 TITA)

Section Wise Analysis:

Verbal & Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Topic No. of Questions Level RC 1 - Aggressive Behaviour RC 2 - Piracy RC 3 - Renewable Energy RC 4 - Visual Culture RC 1- 5 Qs RC 2 - 5 Qs RC 3 - 4 Qs RC 4 - 4 Qs RC 1- Easy RC 2 - Moderate RC 3 - Moderate RC 4 - Difficult Para-Jumble 3 Qs Easy Summary 3 Qs Easy Odd Sentence Out 2 Qs Easy

The overall difficulty level of the section was difficult. There were a total of 4 sets of Reading comprehension. Compared to last year, this section was tough. Two passages were moderate and two were difficult. Questions were not straight-forward, they were inference based. In VARC, out of 26 questions, there were 21 MCQs and 5 TITA based questions.

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Topic No. of Questions Level Set 1 Missing Table (Votes & Candidates) 4 Moderate Set 2 - Grid Arrangement 4 Moderate Set 3 - Parking Slots 4 Moderate Set 4 - Sales figure 6 Difficult Set 5 - Seminar Scheduling 6 Difficult

DILR was tough as compared to last year's paper. There were 2 sets of 6 questions each. There were 6 TITA (Type in The Answer) questions out of the 24 questions asked in this section. In DILR, out of 24 questions, there were 18 MCQs and 6 TITA based questions.

Quantitative Ability (QA)

Topic No. of Questions Level Algebra 10 Easy to Moderate Arithmetic 8 – 10 Easy to Moderate Geometry and Mensuration 6-7 Moderate Modern Maths PMC Moderate

This time, the majority of the questions were from Arithmetic and Algebra. The overall level of the section was moderate and tougher than last year. Around 8-10 questions asked from Arithmetic, out of which 5- 6 questions were of easy level. Algebra - There were around 10 questions in which 3-4 questions were of easy level. In QA, out of 26 questions, there were 18 MCQs and 8 TITA based questions.

It is expected that a raw score of 125-130 can fetch you 99.5 percentile. The result of the exam is expected to be out in the second week of January 2020. This exam analysis is prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the CAT aspirants. For a detailed analysis of the CAT 2020 exam check out the Gradeup Exam Analysis.