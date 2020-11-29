CAT 2020 Analysis by IMS Learning - Get Detailed CAT Paper Analysis for Slot 1

CAT Exam Analysis Slot 1 by IMS Learning – Here is the CAT 2020 exam analysis for the aspirants that aspirants should read to analyse and assess their performance in the MBA entrance exam. Find out whay experts of IMS Learning Institute have to say about the CAT 2020 exam that has been conducted in Slot 1 (Morning Session – 8:30am to 10:30am) on 29th November 2020.
The first slot of CAT 2020 took place today between 8.30 am and 10:30 am.
After announcing a significant reduction in the duration of the test from 3 hours to 2 hours, the CAT gave no further indications before the test about the changes in the paperstructure.
Finally, the suspense came to an end this morning! So, what was the prestigious CAT 2020 like?
Here is the section-wise break–up of questions:
|
Section No.
|
Section Time
|
Duration
|
MCQs
|
TITA
|
Total
|
I
|
VARC
|
40 min
|
21
|
5
|
26
|
II
|
DI and LR
|
40 min
|
18
|
6
|
24
|
III
|
QA
|
40 min
|
18
|
8
|
26
|
Total
|
|
120 min
|
57
|
19
|
76
Based on the feedback received from several candidates who appeared in the first slot, we estimate the scores and percentiles*** to be as follows:
|
Percentile
|
Score VA-RC
|
Score DI-LR
|
Score QA
|
Overall Score
|
99.5 %ile
|
44
|
39
|
49
|
120
|
99 %ile
|
40
|
34
|
44
|
110
|
97 %ile
|
37
|
31
|
40
|
100
|
95%ile
|
35
|
29
|
38
|
94
|
90%ile
|
30
|
26
|
34
|
81
|
85%ile
|
27
|
23
|
31
|
72
The test started with the Verbal Section (26 Qs - 18 RC and 8 VA.) The second section was the DI-LR with 24 Qs ( DI 18 + LR 6 questions). The third section was the Quantitative Ability (26 Qs.) Each section was timed for 40 minutes. One could not go back and forth between sections. The marking scheme was +3 for every correct and -1 for incorrect. There was no negative marking for TITA Qs.
VA-RC
The VA-RC section was similar to CAT 2019, with no Grammar and Vocabulary Qs. Comprehension had 4 passages in all—2 passages with 4 Qs each and 2 passages with 5 Qs each. Most of the questions were Medium to Difficult. IMS students reported that very few questions were easy! VA did not offer any surprise. Despite the change in the total number of questions, VA repeated the usual question types – Summary, Odd sentence, and the all-time favorite – paragraph jumbles.
|
Area / Questions
|
No of Qs.
|
Type
|
LOD
|
Reading Comprehension
|
18
|
MCQ
|
Overall: Medium to Difficult
|
RC-1: Currency in Tang Empire
|
4
|
MCQ
|
Easy to Medium
|
RC- 2: Elephant Seal Migration
|
5
|
MCQ
|
Medium to Difficult
|
RC-3: importance of Grammar
|
5
|
MCQ
|
Easy to Medium
|
RC-4: Subsets of Anarchist philosophy
|
4
|
MCQ
|
Medium to Difficult
|
Verbal Ability
|
08
|
MCQ & TITA
|
Overall: Medium
|
Parajumbles( 4 sentences)
|
3
|
TITA
|
Medium to Difficult
|
Out of Context sentence
|
2
|
TITA
|
Easy to Medium
|
Summary
|
3
|
MCQ
|
Easy to Medium
Overall, an attempt of 15 to 17 to questions with high accuracy (85-90%) should be a good in this section
Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
The DI-LR section underwent a change in CAT-2020 with a total 5 sets, out of which two sets had 6 questions while the remaining three had 4 questions each. Out of the three sets with 4 questions, one set had all the 4 TITA questions while the remaining two had all 4 MCQ questions. Out of the two sets with 6 questions, one set had all 6 MCQ questions while the other set had 4 MCQ and 2 TITA questions.
There were three DI sets and two LR sets. Overall, this section was medium to difficult.
|
Set
No.
|
Area
|
Set Description
|
Number of
Questions
|
Level of
Difficulty
|
Question Type
|
1
|
Data
Interpretation
|
6 students appearing
for exam in 5 subjects
|
6
|
Medium
|
4 MCQ + 2
TITA
|
2
|
Logical Reasoning
|
4 companies competing for
Contracts
|
6
|
Difficult
|
6 MCQ
|
3
|
Data Interpretation
|
1000 patients getting
treated with 4
different drugs
|
4
|
Easy to
medium
|
4 TITA
|
4
|
Data
|
10 musicians
|
4
|
Medium to
|
4 MCQ
|
|
Interpretation
|
|
|
difficult
|
|
5
|
Logical
Reasoning
|
Payment to taxi
drivers
|
4
|
Medium to
difficult
|
4 MCQ
QA
This section was medium in terms of Level of difficulty and was dominated by Arithmetic (10 questions), followed by Algebra (8 questions). There were 3 questions on Modern Maths, 3 questions on Geometry and 2 questions on Numbers. In Arithmetic, the questions were dominated by Time- Speed-Distance and Mixtures and Alligations. One surprise this year was relatively lower emphasis on Geometry and higher emphasis on Algebra.
There were 8 TITA Qs this year. Overall this section was at Medium level of difficulty. Selecting the right questions to attempt was the key. Good students should have been able to attempt about 16 to 18 questions in the given time.
|
Area/Q Type
|
No of Questions
|
LOD
|
Numbers
|
2
|
Medium
|
Arithmetic
|
10
|
Easy to medium
|
Algebra
|
8
|
Medium
|
Geometry
|
3
|
Easy to medium
|
Modern Maths
|
3
|
Medium
VERDICT
IMS students found a great deal of similarity between the SimCATs and the CAT. Several students gave the feedback that the CAT appeared an extension of the SimCATs and the e-Maxmiser Workshops.
THE PROCESS
- The test’s administrative process was smooth despite the pandemic induced need for masks, gloves, social distanceetc.
- As in the past, the policy of no-shoes no metallic objects including metal jewelry prevailed. Only the admit card and the ID proof were allowed. Nothingelse!
- As in the previous year, the authorities took possession of the admit cards. The candidates were given a small pad with IIM CAT Logo on the cover (32 pages) for rough work and a pen – which were also taken away at the end of theexam.
TEST INTERFACE
The test interface was very user friendly and exactly the one provided in the official CAT Mock Test. There were no sub-divisions within each section. The Comprehension and VA questions were NOT interspersed within the section. Similarly, the DI and LR sets were also NOT interspersed
A simple calculator was provided, and not a scientific one. There was an arrow provided near the question palette which when clicked expanded the question window to full screen view by hiding the question palette & vice versa.
At the end of the test, a summary of the number of questions attempted, visited, and not visited was displayed for each section.
There was a button marked ‘Question Paper’ that opened up a screen containing all the questions of the section. This was used by students for planning their approach for the section.