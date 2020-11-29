CAT 2020 Analysis by IMS Learning - Get Detailed CAT Paper Analysis for Slot 2

CAT 2020 Exam Analysis Slot 2 by IMS Learning – The Experts at IMS Learning shares their key insights about the CAT exam analysis that was conducted in slot 2 on 29th November 2020. Find out the key highlights of the exam and assess your performance on the basis of the analysis shared as under:-

The second slot of CAT 2020 took place today between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm.

After announcing a significant reduction in the test duration from 3 hours to 2 hours, the CAT had given no further indications about the other changes in the paper structure. The suspense came to an end with the first slot which had 26-24-26 questions in the three sections (VARC-DILR-QA). There were no other surprises or changes.

The second slot had the same structure:

Section No. Section Name Duration MCQs TITA Total I VARC 40 min 21 5 26 II DI and LR 40 min 18 6 24 III QA 40 min 18 8 26 Total 120 min 57 19 76

The overall difficulty level of Slot 2 was slightly more than that of Slot 1 - bordering on the difficult with two sections (QA and DILR) being more difficult and VARC being on par with Slot 1. We estimate the scores and percentiles to be as follows:

Percentile Score VA-RC Score DI-LR Score QA Overall Score 99.5 %ile 45 37 46 115 99 %ile 42 32 41 105 97 %ile 38 29 37 95 95%ile 35 26 35 89 90%ile 31 23 31 76 85%ile 28 20 28 67

The test started with the Verbal Section (26 Qs - 18 RC and 8 VA.) The second section was DI-LR with 24 Qs ( DI 18 + LR 6 questions). The third section was Quantitative Ability (26 Qs.) Each section was timed for 40 minutes. One could not go back and forth between sections. The marking scheme was +3 for every correct and -1 for incorrect answers. There was no negative marking for TITAQs.

VA-RC

The VA-RC section was similar to the first slot in segmentation and difficulty level. The majority of the questions were of medium difficulty and even difficult. Very few questions were easy. Comprehension had 4 passages in all—2 passages with 4 Qs each and 2 passages with 5 Qs each. Most of the questions were Medium to Difficult rather heavy on application and reasoning. Despite the change in the total number of questions, VA repeated the usual question types – Summary, Odd sentence, and the all-time favorite – paragraph jumbles.

Area / Questions No of Qs. Type LOD Reading Comprehension 18 MCQ Overall: Medium to Difficult RC-1: Piracy in International Waters 4 MCQ Easy to Medium RC- 2: Renewable Energy Technologies 5 MCQ Medium to Difficult RC-3: The Study of Visual Culture 5 MCQ Medium to Difficult RC-4: Aggression - Theories and Models 4 MCQ Easy to Medium Verbal Ability 08 MCQ & TITA Overall: Medium Para jumbles ( 4 sentences) 3 TITA Medium to Difficult Out of Context sentence 2 TITA Easy to Medium Summary 3 MCQ Medium to Difficult

Overall, an attempt of 16 or 17 questions with high accuracy (85-90%) should be good in this section

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Like in slot 1, the second slot of CAT-2020 had a total 5 sets, out of which two sets had 6 questions while the remaining three had 4 questions each. Out of the three sets with 4 questions, one set had all the 4 TITA questions while the remaining two had all 4 MCQ questions. Out of the two sets with 6 questions, one set had all 6 MCQ questions while the other set had 4 MCQ and 2 TITA questions.

There were two DI sets and three LR sets. The DI sets had a tinge of Logical Reasoning. Overall, this section was medium to difficult.

Set No. Area Set Description Number of Questions Level of Difficulty Question Type 1 Data Interpretation Elections 6 Medium 4 MCQ + 2 TITA 2 Logical Reasoning Set on scheduling of seminars 6 Difficult 6 MCQ 3 Data Interpretation Apparel and home decor of 4 cities over two years 4 Medium 4 MCQ 4 Logical Parking lot 4 Easy to 4 MCQ Reasoning Medium 5 Logical Reasoning Matrix arrangement set on beads of different colours 4 Medium to difficult 4 TITA

A good student should have been able to solve 12 to 14 questions in the given time limit.

QA

Like Slot 1, the QA section of Slot-2 of CAT-2020 was also dominated by Arithmetic (10 questions), followed by Algebra (8 questions). There were 3 questions on Modern Maths, 3 questions on Geometry and 2 questions on Numbers. Like Slot-1, the Slot-2 also had a number of questions on Time-Speed- Distance.

There were 8 TITA Qs this year. Overall this section was at Medium level of difficulty. Selecting the right questions to attempt was the key. Good students should have been able to attempt about 15 to 17 questions in the given time.

Overall, this section was medium in terms of Level of difficulty but had a number of time-consuming and tricky questions. Overall, we rate this section one notch more difficult than the one in CAT-2019 but not as tough as the one in CAT-2018.

Area/Q Type No of Questions LOD Numbers 1 Medium Arithmetic 9 Easy to medium Algebra 7 Medium to difficult Geometry 5 Medium Modern Maths 4 Medium

VERDICT

IMS students found a great deal of similarity between the Sim CATs and the CAT. Several students gave the feedback that the CAT appeared an extension of the Sim CATs and the e-Maxmiser Workshops.

THE PROCESS

The test’s administrative process was smooth despite the pandemic induced need for masks, gloves, social distance etc.

As in the past, the policy of no-shoes no metallic objects including metal jewelry prevailed. Only the admit card and the ID proof were allowed. Nothing else!

As in the previous year, the authorities took possession of the admit cards. The candidates were given a small pad with IIM CAT Logo on the cover (20 pages) for rough work and a pen – which were also taken away at the end of the exam.

TEST INTERFACE

The test interface was very user friendly and exactly the one provided in the official CAT Mock Test.