CAT 2020 Exam Analysis by TIME Slot 1 Section-Wise Analysis, Difficulty Level

CAT 2020 Exam Analysis by TIME Slot 1: Candidates across the country attempted CAT 2020 on 29th November 2020. With the change in the number of slots and the reduction in the duration of the exam in CAT 2020, most of you would have expected a change in the pattern of the exam. It should come as no surprise that the number of questions in the exam was reduced, although not exactly in proportion to the reduced duration of the exam. The number of questions in the exam reduced from 100 in the previous years’ papers to 76. The experts at TIME have shared a detailed analysis of CAT 2020 for Slot 1 conducted from 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM. Get complete CAT 2020 exam analysis of TIME Slot 1 including section-wise difficulty, number of good attempts, section-wise question structure and more.

CAT 2020 Exam Analysis by TIME Slot 1 - Exam Pattern and Structure

The split of questions in CAT 2020 Slot 1 across the three sections include:

Section Total No. of Questions Area No. of Questions No. of Non-MCQs Pattern VARC 26 RC 18 0 2 passage of 5 questions each 2 passage of 4 questions each VA 8 5 3 Para Formations 2 Odd One Out 3 Para Summary DILR 24 DILR 24 6 2 Sets of 6 questions each 4 Sets of 3 questions each QA 26 QA 26 8 26 Individual Questions Total 76 19

CAT 2020 Slot 1 Analysis by TIME - Section Wise Difficulty Level

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

The VARC section in this year’s morning slot was slightly more difficult than that of last year. This is because of two factors:

Higher level of difficulty of the questions

Reduced time for answering questions

The passages in the RC section dealt with the topics of Anarchism, Northern Seals, Currency of Tang Dynasty, and Grammar/Vocabulary

Of these four passages, the passage on Anarchism was the toughest, both to read and understand the passage, and also in terms of answering the questions.

The passage on Migration of Northern Seals was difficult to read, but, even though the passage was difficult it was not as difficult as the passage on Anarchism.

The passage on the ‘Currency of the Tang Dynasty’ was not tough to read but the questions which were of further application type of questions were tough to answer.

The most doable passage in the paper was the passage on Grammar/Vocabulary. The passage was readable and the questions were not too tricky, making this passage a must-attempt.

Across all the passages, the options were on the lengthier side, which makes answering a large number of questions in the given time challenging.

Passage Number of Questions Readability Overall Difficulty Level Anarchism 5 Difficult Very Difficult Migration of Northern Seals 5 Difficult Difficult Currency of Tang Dynasty 4 Moderate Moderate-Difficult Grammar/Vocabulary 4 Moderate Moderate

In the Verbal Ability, the Para Formation questions were, as expected, on the challenging side, with very few connectors and hints to find the correct order of the sentences. The Odd One Out questions were a little more doable than the Para Formation questions. Two of the three Para Summary questions were doable with the other one being on the tougher side.

Those of you who have attempted a decent number of AIMCATs would have found the difficulty of the questions in this section familiar. The different patterns that you were exposed to would also have helped in planning your time.

A net score of 23-25 would be a decent score to get 85 percentile in this section.

Verbal Ability Question Type Number of Questions Difficulty Level Para Formation Questions 3 Very Difficult Odd One Out 2 Difficult Para Summary 3 Moderate-Difficult

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

The DILR section was of a higher difficulty level compared to that of CAT 2019. While there were at least two easy-moderate sets last year, this year provided only one such set. All the other sets were challenging and there were no low hanging fruits among these sets.

The variation in the number of questions across sets also posed a challenge to the students. With two sets having 6 questions each and two sets having 4 questions each, the distribution of time across sets becomes all the more important.

The set on ‘Musicians’ was an LR set on Distributions, and was relatively the easiest of the sets in this section.

The set on ‘Medicines’ (4Qs) was doable, despite the fact that it was a 4 set-venn diagram question. However, the lack of options , as all the 4 questions were non-MCQs, pushed the difficulty level of this set upwards, to ‘moderate’.

The set on ‘Cabs and Drivers’ involves concepts of Maxima/Minima and was a little challenging to understand all the conditions involved. Each question in this set has to be solved independently. This makes the set a little lengthy and more on the moderate side than on the difficult side.

Both the 6 question sets, on ‘Companies & Contracts’ and on ‘Average Marks’ were the toughest sets in the section as both of them can be considered to belong to the ‘Difficult’ category. Given the high Return on Time Invested for these sets, any student who is able to crack these sets completely would have a significant advantage. For the set on ‘Average Marks’, the options were confusing, adding to the difficulty level of the set.

The details of the sets in the section are given below:

Set Area Topic No. of Questions No. of Non-MCQs Difficulty Level Cabs & Drivers DI Maxima-Minima 4 0 Moderate-Difficult Musicians LR Distribution 4 0 Moderate Medicines DI Venn Diagrams 4 4 Moderate-Difficult Companies & Contracts LRDI Reasoning based DI 6 0 Difficult Average Marks LRDI Reasoning based DI 6 2 Difficult

A net score of 20-22 would be a decent score for a test-taker to be able to get 85 percentile (sectional cut-off).

Quantitative Ability

The QA section was, as has been over the recent CATs, a relief after the two heavy sections. The section was over-all, a shade lower on difficulty level compared to last year.

While the arithmetic based questions were doable, the algebra based questions made students work harder to solve.

On the whole, this section was a shade less difficult than what it was last year with some sitters helping the students’ cause.

A net score of 19-21 would be a decent score for a test-taker to be able to get 85 percentile (sectional cut-off).

The topic-wise distribution in this section was as below