Revised CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for 10th & 12th: Check Revised CBSE Time Table 2021 With Important Guidelines

Revised CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2021 for 10th & 12th: Revised CBSE Date Sheet 2021 has been released online at cbse.gov.in on 5th Mach 2021 with COVID-10 guidelines for CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021. Check revised CBSE Time Table 2021 and download in PDF format.

Revised CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2021: Revised CBSE Class 10 Time Table 2021 (Released On 5th March 2021

DAY, DATE AND TIME SUBJECT CODE SUBJECT NAME TUESDAY, 04TH MAY 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 013 ODIA 015 KANNADA 026 LEPCHA THURSDAY, 6TH MAY, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 101 ENGLISH COMMUNICATIVE 184 ENGLISH LNG & LIT. MONDAY, 10TH MAY, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 002 HINDI COURSE-A 085 HINDI COURSE-B TUESDAY, 11TH MAY, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 003 URDU COURSE-A 005 BENGALI 006 TAMIL 023 PERSIAN 099 BAHASA MELAYU 136 THAI 254 ELEM BOOK-K & ACCY WEDNESDAY, 12TH MAY, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 018 FRENCH 020 GERMAN MONDAY, 17TH MAY, 2021 10.30 AM - 12.30 PM 049 PAINTING TUESDAY, 18TH MAY, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 076 NATIONAL CADET CORPS 132 GURUNG 10.30 AM - 12.30 PM 032 CARNATIC MUSIC (MEL INS) 034 HINDUSTANI MUSIC (VOCAL) 035 HINDUSTANI MUSIC (MEL INS) 036 HINDUSTANI MUSIC (PER INS) THURSDAY, 20TH MAY, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 064 HOME SCIENCE FRIDAY, 21ST MAY, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 086 SCIENCE - THEORY In place of maths 090 SCIENCE W/O PRACTICAL SATURDAY, 22ND MAY, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 094 JAPANESE 154 ELEM. OF BUSINESS 10.30 AM - 12.30 PM 031 CARNATIC MUSIC (VOCAL) 033 CARNATIC MUSIC (PER INS) TUESDAY, 25TH MAY, 2021 007 TELUGU

Page 1 of 3

10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 008 SINDHI 009 MARATHI 010 GUJARATI 011 MANIPURI 014 ASSAMESE 017 TIBETAN 024 NEPALI 025 LIMBOO 089 TELUGU - TELANGANA 092 BODO 093 TANGKHUL 095 BHUTIA 096 SPANISH 097 KASHMIRI 098 MIZO 131 RAI 133 TAMANG 134 SHERPA THURSDAY, 27TH MAY, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 087 SOCIAL SCIENCE SATURDAY, 29TH MAY, 2021 10.30AM - 12.30 PM 402 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 406 INTRODUCTION TO TOURISM 417 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MONDAY, 31ST MAY, 2021 10.30AM - 12.30 PM 401 RETAIL 403 SECURITY 404 AUTOMOTIVE 405 INTRODUCTION TO FIN.MARKETS 407 BEAUTY & WELLNESS 408 AGRICULTURE 409 FOOD PRODUCTION 410 FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS 411 BANKING & INSURANCE 412 MARKETING & SALES 413 HEALTH CARE 414 APPAREL 415 MEDIA 416 MULTI SKILL FOUND. COURSE WEDNESDAY, 02ND JUNE, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 041 MATHEMATICS STANDARD 241 MATHEMATICS BASIC THURSDAY 03RD JUNE, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 016 ARABIC 122 SANSKRIT SATURDAY 05TH JUNE, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 012 MALAYALAM 004 PUNJABI 021 RUSSIAN 303 URDU COURSE-B MONDAY, 07TH JUNE, 2021 10.30AM - 12.30 PM 165 COMPUTER APPLICATIONS

Page 2 of 3

NOTES:

1. Duration of time for each paper has been indicated in the Date-Sheet.

2. However, duration of time for each subject/paper as given on the question paper be followed meticulously.

3. Answer books would be distributed to candidates between 10.00 AM–10.15 AM.

4. Candidates would write their particulars on the answer book.

5. Particulars shall be checked and signed by Assistant Superintendent(s).

6. Question paper will be distributed at 10.15 AM.

7. From 10.15 AM–10.30 AM (15 minutes), candidates shall read the question paper.

8. Candidates would plan proper strategy to write the answers.

9. At 10.30 AM candidates will start writing the answers.

10.No enquiries about date of declaration of result shall be attended to.

11.For updates, please visit www.cbse.nic.in

Revised CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021: Revised CBSE Class 12 Time Table 2021 (Released on 5th March 2021):

M O R N I N G S H I F T A F T E R N O O N S H I F T DAY, DATE AND TIME SUBJECT CODE SUBJECT NAME DAY, DATE AND TIME SUBJECT CODE SUBJECT NAME TUESDAY, 04TH MAY 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 001 ENGLISH ELECTIVE 301 ENGLISH CORE WEDNESDAY, 05TH MAY 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 822 TAXATION 10.30 AM - 12.30 PM 031 CARNATIC MUSIC VOCAL 032 CARNATIC MUSIC MEL INS 034 HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL 035 HINDUSTANI MUSIC MEL INS 036 HINDUSTANI MUSIC PER INS THURSDAY, 06TH MAY 2021 THURSDAY, 06TH MAY 2021 02.30 PM - 05.30 PM 073 KNOWLEDGE TRADITION & PRACTICES OF INDIA 124 NEPALI 804 AUTOMOTIVE 805 FINANCIAL MARKETS MGMT. 814 INSURANCE 820 ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY 828 MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS 02.30 PM - 04.30 PM 058 KUCHIPUDI - DANCE 059 ODISSI – DANCE SATURDAY, 08TH MAY 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 048 PHYSICAL EDUCATION MONDAY, 10TH MAY 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 046 ENGINEERING GRAPHICS 809 FOOD PRODUCTION 821 MEDIA 825 SHORTHAND (ENGLISH) 829 TEXTILE DESIGN TUESDAY, 11TH MAY 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 817 TYPOGRAPHY & COMP. APP. 837 FASHION STUDIES WEDNESDAY, 12TH MAY 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 054 BUSINESS STUDIES 833 BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION MONDAY, 17TH MAY 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 055 ACCOUNTANCY TUESDAY, 18TH MAY 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 043 CHEMISTRY

Page 1 of 4

WEDNESDAY, 19TH MAY 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 028 POLITICAL SCIENCE THURSDAY, 20TH MAY 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 074 LEGAL STUDIES 303 URDU CORE 831 SALESMANSHIP FRIDAY, 21ST MAY 2021 FRIDAY, 21ST MAY 2021 02.30 PM - 05.30 PM 003 URDU ELECTIVE 022 SANSKRIT ELECTIVE 322 SANSKRIT CORE 810 FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS 827 AIR-CONDITIONING & REFRIGERATION 830 DESIGN SATURDAY, 22ND MAY 2021 10.30 AM - 12.30 PM 049 PAINTING 051 SCULPTURE 052 APP/COMMERCIAL ART 813 HEALTH CARE MONDAY, 24TH MAY 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 044 BIOLOGY 824 OFFICE PROCEDURES & PRACT. TUESDAY, 25TH MAY 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 030 ECONOMICS THURSDAY, 27TH MAY 2021 THURSDAY, 27TH MAY 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 118 FRENCH 02.30 PM - 05.30 PM 816 HORTICULTURE 819 ELECTRICAL TECHNOLOGY 823 COST ACCOUNTING 826 SHORTHAND (HINDI) 832 MUSIC PRODUCTION 834 FOOD NUTRITION & DIETETICS 02.30 PM - 04.30 PM 842 EARLY CHILDHOOD CARE & EDN. FRIDAY, 28TH MAY 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 039 SOCIOLOGY SATURDAY, 29TH MAY 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 065 INFORMATICS PRAC. (NEW) 083 COMPUTER SCIENCE (NEW) 265 INFORMATICS PRAC. (OLD) 283 COMPUTER SCIENCE (OLD) 802 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MONDAY, 31ST MAY 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 041 MATHEMATICS 241 APPLIED MATHEMATICS (Acad) 840 APPLIED MATHEMATICS(Skill) TUESDAY, 1ST JUNE, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 002 HINDI ELECTIVE 302 HINDI CORE

Page 2 of 4

WEDNESDAY, 02ND JUNE, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 803 WEB APPLICATION 806 TOURISM THURSDAY, 03RD JUNE, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 029 GEOGRAPHY FRIDAY, 04TH JUNE, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 104 PUNJABI 105 BENGALI 109 MARATHI 116 ARABIC 189 TELUGU TELANGANA 194 JAPANESE SATURDAY, 05TH JUNE, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 037 PSYCHOLOGY MONDAY, 07TH JUNE, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 064 HOME SCIENCE TUESDAY, 08TH JUNE, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 042 PHYSICS 838 APPLIED PHYSICS WEDNESDAY, 9TH JUNE, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 811 BANKING 10.30 AM - 12.30 PM 050 GRAPHICS 056 KATHAK - DANCE 057 BHARATNATYAM - DANCE 841 YOGA THURSDAY, 10TH JUNE, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 027 HISTORY FRIDAY, 11TH JUNE, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 045 BIOTECHNOLOGY 066 ENTREPRENEURSHIP 807 BEAUTY & WELLNESS 808 AGRICULTURE 836 LIBRARY & INFO. SCIENCE SATURDAY, 12TH JUNE, 2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 076 NATIONAL CADET CORPS 812 MARKETING 818 GEOSPATIAL TECHNOLOGY MONDAY, 14TH JUNE,2021 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM 801 RETAIL 02.30 PM - 05.30 PM 106 TAMIL 835 MASS MEDIA STUDIES 107 TELUGU 108 SINDHI 110 GUJARATI 111 MANIPURI 112 MALAYALAM 113 ODIA 114 ASSAMESE 115 KANNADA 117 TIBETAN 120 GERMAN 121 RUSSIAN 123 PERSIAN 125 LIMBOO

02.30 PM - 05.30 PM 126 LEPCHA 192 BODO 193 TANGKHUL 195 BHUTIA 196 SPANISH 198 MIZO

SHIFT SCHEDULE OF EXAMINATIONS DISTRIBUTION OF ANSWER BOOK TO THE CANDIDATES First Shift From 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Between 10.00 A.M. – 10.15 A.M. Second Shift From 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM Between 02.00 P.M. – 02.15 P.M.

SHIFT SCHEDULE OF EXAMINATIONS DISTRIBUTION OF ANSWER BOOK TO THE CANDIDATES First Shift From 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Between 10.00 A.M. – 10.15 A.M. Second Shift From 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM Between 02.00 P.M. – 02.15 P.M.

SHIFT SCHEDULE OF EXAMINATIONS DISTRIBUTION OF ANSWER BOOK TO THE CANDIDATES First Shift From 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Between 10.00 A.M. – 10.15 A.M. Second Shift From 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM Between 02.00 P.M. – 02.15 P.M.

NOTES:

Class-XII examinations will be conducted in two shifts on 4 days. Schedule of the examinations would be as follows:-

SHIFT SCHEDULE OF EXAMINATIONS DISTRIBUTION OF ANSWER BOOK TO THE CANDIDATES First Shift From 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Between 10.00 A.M. – 10.15 A.M. Second Shift From 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM Between 02.00 P.M. – 02.15 P.M.

Duration of time for each paper has been indicated in the Date-Sheet. However, duration of time for each subject/paper as given on the question paper be followed meticulously. Candidates would write their particulars on the answer book. Particulars shall be checked and signed by Assistant Superintendent(s). After distribution of Answer Books, 15 minutes time will be given to candidates for reading the question paper. Candidates would plan proper strategy to write the answers. At 10.30 A.M (morning shift) / 02.30 P.M. (afternoon shift), candidates will start writing the answers.

10.No enquiries about date of declaration of result shall be attended to.

11.For updates, please visit CBSE’s website www.cbse.nic.in.

Page 4 of 4