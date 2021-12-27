Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE 11th Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 2) PDF: CBSE Class 11 Exams 2022

Check Term 2 CBSE 11th Syllabus 2021-2022 (Subject-wise PDF) for all subjects of Class 11th (all streams, i.e., Science, Commerce, Arts). 

Created On: Dec 27, 2021 12:37 IST
CBSE 11th Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 2) PDF: CBSE Class 11 Exams 2022
CBSE 11th Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 2) PDF: CBSE Class 11 Exams 2022

Download Term 2 CBSE 11th Syllabus 2021-2022 (Subject-wise PDF) for all subjects & all streams (i.e., Science, Commerce, Arts). This CBSE Curriculum 2022 is applicable for Term 2 CBSE Class 11 exams 2022 & these exams might be conducted in March. Students can download the PDF of this syllabus and can plan their studies accordingly.

Also Check:

NCERT Solutions for Class 11: Download Subject-wise PDF

Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Syllabus: CBSE Class 11 Exam 2022  

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Mathematics

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 English (Core)

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 English (Elective)

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Physics

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Hindi (Core)

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Political Science

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Hindi (Elective)

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Psychology

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Sociology

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Accountancy

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Biology

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Business Studies

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Carnatic Melodic

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Carnatic Vocal

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Carnatic Percussion

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Chemistry

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Computer Science

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Economics

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Engineering Graphics

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Entrepreneurship

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Dance

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Geography

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Hindustani Melodic

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Hindustani Percussion

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Hindustani Vocal

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 History

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Home Science | Reference Material

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Informatics Practices

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Knowledge Tradition - Practices India

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Legal Studies

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 National Cadet Corps (NCC)

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 11 Physical Education

It is also available on the academic website of CBSE (cbseacademic.nic.in). 50% CBSE Syllabus has been already assessed with the help of Term 1 CBSE Board exams 2021-22. Rest 50% CBSE Syllabus will be assessed through Term 2 CBSE Class 11 board exams 2022.Students preparing for Term 2 CBSE Class 11 board exam 2022 can plan their studies according to the latest Term 2 CBSE Syllabus.

CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 2): CBSE Class 11 Board Exam 2022

Students preparing for Term 2 CBSE Class 11 board exam 2022 can also check other important resources from the CBSE section of Jagran Josh. Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper, CBSE Class 11 Syllabus, NCERT textbook etc., are some of the important resources with which students can easily prepare for Term 2 CBSE Class 11 exams 2021-22 in less time. Students can also check other important resources for the preparation of the upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 11 exam 2022.

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.