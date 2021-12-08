CBSE 12th Geography Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Map Work From Latest Syllabus!

Check map work in CBSE Class 12 Geography. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 12th Geography (Term 1) board exam 2021-22 on 9th December (as per the CBSE date sheet). This is one of the most important subjects of CBSE Class 12 and questions based on the maps are frequently asked in the CBSE Class 12 Geography board exam and will also be asked in the CBSE 12th Geography Term 1 board exam 2021-22. Students are advised to check the map work mentioned in CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2021-22 for the preparation of the exam.
CBSE 12th Sample Papers 2021-22 (Term 1) With CBSE Answers & Marking Scheme 2021-22!
CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (New): Term 1 & 2 (Combined) All Subjects - Science, Commerce, Arts!
CBSE 12th Geography Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Map Work From Syllabus
CBSE Class 12th - Textbook I (NCERT)
Map Items for identification only on outline political map of the World.
|
Unit-1 Ch.-1
|
Nil
|
Unit-2 Ch. 2 and 4
|
1 The largest country in each continent in terms of area
|
Unit-3 Ch. 5 to 8
|
1 Areas of subsistence gathering
2 Major areas of nomadic herding of the world
3 Major areas of commercial livestock rearing
4 Major areas of extensive commercial grain farming
5 Major areas of mixed farming of the World
6 Major areas of Mediterranean agriculture of the World
|
Secondary Activities
|
1 Ruhr region, Silicon Valley, Appalachian region, Great lakes region
|
Unit - 4 Ch. 8
|
2 Transcontinental Railways: Terminal Stations of
transcontinental railways – Trans Siberian, Trans
Canadian, Tran Australian Railways
|
3 Major Sea Ports:
Europe: North Cape, London, Hamburg
North America: Vancouver, San Francisco, New
Orleans
South America: Rio De Janeiro, Colon, Valparaiso
Africa: Suez, Durban and Cape Town
Asia: Yokohama, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Aden,
Karachi, Kolkata
Australia: Perth, Sydney, Melbourne
|
4. Inland Waterways: Suez Canal, Panama Canal, Rhine
waterway and St. Lawrence Seaway
|
5. Major Airports:
Asia: Tokyo, Beijing, Mumbai, Jedda, Aden
Africa: Johannesburg & Nairobi
Europe: Moscow, London, Paris, Berlin and Rome
North America: Chicago, New Orleans, Mexico City
South America: Buenos Aires, Santiago
Australia: Darwin and Wellington
CBSE Class 12th - Textbook II (NCERT)
Map Items for locating and labeling only on the outline political map of India
|
Units - 1 & 2
Ch. 1 to 4
|
• State with highest level of urbanization and lowest level of urbanization
• State with higher level of population density & one state with lowest level of population density
• One out migrating state
• One in migrating state
• Any city with more than 10 million pop
|
Unit - 3
Ch. 6 to 9
|
Mines:
● Iron-ore mines: Mayurbhanj, Bailadila, Ratnagiri, Bellary
● Manganese mines: Balaghat, Shimoga
● Copper mines: Hazaribagh, Singhbhum, Khetri
● Bauxite mines: Katni, Bilaspur and Koraput
● Coal mines: Jharia, Bokaro, Raniganj, Neyveli
● Oil Refineries: Mathura, Jamnagar, Baroni Industries
|
Unit - 9
Ch. 10
|
Transport:
(i) Important nodes on north south corridor, east west corridor &
Golden Quadrilateral
|
Unit-10 Ch.12
|
NIL
Other important resources for the preparation of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2021-22