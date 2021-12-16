CBSE 12th Hindi Board Exam 2021-22: Check Paper Analysis, Review & Latest Updates!

Check paper analysis & review of CBSE 12th Hindi board exam 2012-22 (Term 1). It is conducted by the board on 16 December 2021.

Check paper analysis & review of CBSE 12th Hindi board exam 2012-22 (Term 1) along with PDF of the question paper. Jagran Josh has collected the question paper & feedback from students about CBSE Class 12 Hindi questions paper. Students who took this exam today told us that the difficulty level of the exam was average. Answer key of CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Hindi board exam 2021-22 will also be available here soon. Anyone can download the Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Term 1) question paper (PDF) and can also check the latest CBSE updates.

- Answer Key of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Hindi Board Exam 2021-22 - Shortly

CBSE 12th Hindi Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Paper Pattern

There are three sections in the question paper (A, B, C). More details about each section are given below

- Section A: 30 Questions (To Be Answered - 15 Questions)

- Section B: 6 Question (To Be Answered - 5 Questions)

- Section C: 22 Questions (To Be Answered - 20 Questions)

For details about the question paper, download the PDF of the question paper form the links given below

- Download Term 1 CBSE 12th Hindi Question Paper 2021-22 PDF

CBSE 12th Hindi Core Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Feedback From The Students

- Difficulty level of the question paper: Average

- Some students said that the paper was lengthy

- All the questions were asked from Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Hindi Syllabus

- Examination pattern is similar to the Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper (issued by CBSE)

More updates will be available here shortly.