CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Important MCQs, Sample Paper, Syllabus & Latest Updates!

Check important MCQ, Sample Paper, Syllabus & other important resources for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Political Science board exam 2021-22.

CBSE 12th Political Science board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) is scheduled for 17 December. Check important MCQ, Syllabus, Sample Paper & other important resources for the preparation of the upcoming Term 1 CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22. Students having Political Science as one of their subjects can check these resources to enhance their level of preparation.

Important MCQs for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Political Science Board Exam 2021-22:

Question: Newly independent countries got an option to stay away from any of the alliances,

since the time was created.

(a) NATO

(b) CENTO

(c) Warsaw Pact

(d) NAM

Question: The smaller states were important for super powers due to:-

i. Vital resources

ii. Territory

iii. Economic support

Identify the correct option.

(a) i & iii

(b) i & ii

(c) ii & iii

(d) i, ii & iii

Question: Who appoints the Vice-Chairperson of NITI Aayog?

(a) The Prime Minister

(b) The President

(c) The Chief Executive Officer

(d) The Finance Minister

Question: Which among the following statements about Soviet System is not true:-

(a) The Soviet Union had complex communication.

(b) It had a complex machinery production system and transport sector that connected

its remotest areas with efficiency.

(c) It had a domestic consumer industry that produced everything from pins to cars.

(d) Soviet Union disintegrated in 1992.

Question: Policy has been adopted by NITI Aayog.

(a) Make in India

(b) Made in India

(c) Startup India

(d) Ayushman Bharat

Question: Who were the three leaders who floated the idea of NAM?

a) Nehru, Tito, Nasser

b) Nehru, Sukarno, Shah

c) Nehru, Nkrumah, Shah

d) Nehru, Shah, Tito

Question: Where did Pakistan conduct its nuclear tests?

(a) Patkai hills

(b) Chagai hills

(c) Naga hills

(d) Kargil hills

Question: Which was the biggest challenge before the newly independent India?

(a) National Integration

(b) Industrialisation

(c) Population

(d) Unemployment

Question: Which of these statements about Non-Aligned Movement is incorrect?

(a) Enabling newly decolonized countries to pursue independent policies

(b) Refusal to joining any military alliance

(c) Following a policy of neutrality on global issues

(d) Focus on elimination of global economic inequalities

Question: Arrange the following in the chronological order of their establishment:

i) The World Trade Organisation

ii) Amnesty International

iii) League of Nations

iv) World Bank

(a) iii, iv,i, ii

(b) iv, iii, ii, i

(c) ii, iii, iv, i

(d) i, ii,iii, iv

Question: Which from the following is concerned with the safe and peaceful use of nuclear

technology under the UN System:

(a) UN International Safeguard Committee

(b) UN Security Council

(c) International Atomic Energy Agency

(d) Amnesty International

Question: India conducted its I and II nuclear tests at Pokhran inthe year and .

(a) 1978, 1991

(b) 1971, 1992

(c) 1974,1998

(d) 1974, 1996

Question: The Arab Spring did not transcend which of the following countries?

(a) Tunisia

(b) Libya

(c) Iran

(d) Yemen

Question: Which among the following is not an outcome of the disintegration of the USSR?

(a) End of the ideological war between the US and the USSR.

(b) Birth of CIS.

(c) Change in balance of power in the world order.

(d) Crisis in the Middle East.

Question: The three major objectives of Nehru's foreign policy were:

(i) To preserve the hard-earned sovereignty.

(ii) To protect territorial integrity.

(iii) To promote rapid economic development.

(iv) To establish a Capitalist System in India.

Select the correct answer using the force given below:

(a) i, ii and iv only.

(b) ii, iii and iv only

(c) i, ii and iii only.

(d) ii, iii and iv only.

Question: Which of the following is not the disputed site between India and China?

(a) Doklam

(b) Galwan Valley

(c) Depsang Plains

(d) Lipulekh Pass

Question: The Nizam wanted an independent status for Hyderabad. He entered into what was

called the standstill agreement with India in November 1947 for _ while negotiations

with the Indian Government were going on.

(a) A year

(b) Three years

(c) Two years

(d) Six months

Question: “The foreign policy of a country is the outcome of her economic policy" these

remarks were made by –

(a) Indira Gandhi

(b) Jawahar Lal Nehru

(c) Morarji Desai

(d) Charan Singh

Question: The high point of Cold War was –

(a) Cuban Missile Crisis.

(b) Atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

(c) Establishment of SEATO and CENTO.

(d) Establishment of NATO

Question: What is “Amnesty International”?

(a) Nuclear Safety Organisation

(b) Government organisation

(c) Non-Government organisation

(d) Human Development Organisation

Question: Choose the odd one out of the following statements.

(a) States Reorganization Act-1956

(b) Partition of India-1947

(c) Number of Princely States-512

(d) Independence of India-1947

Question: What was the impact of the Indo-China Conflict on the opposition parties?

(i) The CPI, which was in favour of the Soviet Union, grew closer with the Congress.

(ii) The Communist Party of India broke up in 1963.

(iii) Alerted the leaders of India about the situation in the Northeast.

(iv) Nagaland was given state status.

Select the correct answer using the force given below:

(a) i, ii and iii only.

(b) iii only.

(c) i and iii only.

(d) i only.

Question: The Russian Revolution was inspired by the ideals of as opposed to

capitalism and the need for an Society.

(a) Socialism, Egalitarian

(b) Communal, Religious

(c) Socialism, Religious

(d) Communal, Egalitarian

Question: Which one of the following statements is false.:-

(a) The Nizam of Hyderabad was keen to have an independent status for the state of

Hyderabad.

(b) Jammu and Kashmir was ready to sign the Instrument ofAccession.

(c) The issue of Junagarh was resolved after a plebiscite in the state.

(d) Travancore was not the first Indian State to merge into the Union of India.

Question: Why didn't war happen during the Cold War?

(a) Due to theory of Deterrence

(b) Due to NAM

(c) Due to Cuban Missile Crisis

(d) Active involvement of the UN

Question: Why did Russia become the successor of USSR?

(a) Russia led the formation of CIS

(b) It inherited the Soviet seat in the UN

(c) It was the largest republic

(d) Boris Yeltsin was more charismatic than Gorbachev

Select the correct answer using the force given below:

(i) a and c only.

(ii) b and c only.

(iii) a and d only.

(iv) b and d only

Question: Since the Nagpur session of the Congress in 1920, this principle was accepted that

the reorganization of states would be on a linguistic basis. Despite this, the leaders

were against it after independence because---

(i) Things change after independence and partition.

(ii) Might lead to disruption and disintegration.

(iii) To adopt a mixed economy.

(iv) To adopt a planned economy.

Select the correct answer using the force given below:

(a) ii and iv only.

(b) Iii and iv only.

(c) I and ii only.

(d) I and iii only.

Question: Years after the end of cold war, the Central Asian Republic have not risen to the

global availability of opportunity why ?

a) Backdrop of soviet influence.

b) Authoritarianism in the countries.

c) US involvement

d) Traditionally isolated nature of the countries

Question: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was entrusted with the task of unification of the princely

states. Which of the following argument is not correct?

(a) He had a long political experience.

(b) He was a visionary and a good speaker.

(c) Muslim League wanted that the task of integration should be entrusted toSardar

Vallabbhai Patel.

(d) He was the Home Minister as well as the Minister of Concession Department.

Question: Why did the Indian Government sign the treaty with the Soviet Union in 1971?

(a) India needed diplomatic and military support during the Bangladeshcrisis.

(b) India was very close to the USSR.

(c) India wanted to stay away from the USA.

(d) For strengthening friendship.

Question: Consider these statements about NITI Aayog.

Find the Wrong statement.

(a) NITI Aayog acts as a think tank of the Union Government.

(b) NITI Aayog does not ensure the spirit of Cooperative Federalism.

(c) The Prime Minister of India is the Ex Officio Chairman of NITI Aayog.

(d) Dr. Rajiv Kumar is the current Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog.

Question: Shock Therapy is a phenomenon associated with

(a) Central Asian conflicts in Tajikistan and Azerbaijan

(b) New International Economic Order

(c) US plans to root out communism

(d) Stabilizing the Russian currency against the US dollar

Question: The term 'the largest garage sale in history' is associated with:-

(a) Cuban Missile Crisis

(b) Gulf War

(c) Bolshevik Revolution

(d) Shock Therapy

Question: Assertion: The Cold War was neither a war or an armed military conflict nor a

condition of peace. It was rather a state of uneasy peace.

Reason: The Cold War was not being fought by clever moves, propagandist activities

and diplomatic conflicts.

(a) Both the Assertion and the Reason are correct and the Reason is the correct

explanation of the Assertion.

(b) Both the Assertion and the Reason are correct but the Reason is not the correct

explanation of the Assertion.

(c) The Assertion is incorrect but the Reason is correct.

(d) The Assertion is correct but the Reason is incorrect.

Question: Which situation was termed by US President George Bush as the New World Order?

(a) The United Nations had given permission for Operation Desert Storm.

(b) The United Nations had given permission for Operation Iraqi Freedom.

(c) To know averted Cuban missile crisis

(d) Defeat in the war of Iraq.

Question: The result of Arab Spring was:

(a) Autocratic dictatorship

(b) Socialist system

(c) Post cold war

(d) Capitalist system

Question: NITI Aayog serves as a think-tank to promote federation where

the government acts as a with the help of technology. Select the correct

option.

(a) Competitive, controller

(b) Comparative, central authority

(c) Cooperative, facilitator

(d) Correlated, enabler

Question: Why was the Planning Commission replaced by NITI Aayog?

(a) More push was required to cope with the pressing challenges of development.

(b) The Planning Commission was unacceptable by the people.

(c) The Planning Commission was not desirable by the leaders.

(d) It was inadmissible by the opposition.

Question: Given the contemporary realities of the world, how can the UN play a more

important role?

(a) By being more assertive about human rights violations and calling for change.

(b) By letting the regional powers take change.

(c) By indulging US-China to resolve disputes.

(d) By being proactive and sending peacekeeping forces to resolve territorial disputes.

Question: Assertion: In April 1949,North Atlantic Treaty Organisation was an association of

12 states which declared that armed attack on any one of them in Europe or North

America would be regarded as an attack on all of them.

Reason: Each state would be obliged to help the other.

(a) Both the Assertion and the Reason are correct and the Reason is the correct

explanation of the Assertion.

(b) Both the Assertion and the Reason are correct but the Reason is not the correct

explanation of the Assertion.

(c) The Assertion is incorrect but the Reason is correct.

(d) The Assertion is correct but the Reason is incorrect.

Question: Assertion: International Organisations play a very important role in maintaining

peace.

Reason: Countries have conflicts and differences with each other.

(a) Both the Assertion and the Reason are correct and the Reason is the correct

explanation of the Assertion.

(b) Both the Assertion and the Reason are correct but the Reason is not the correct

explanation of the Assertion.

(c) The Assertion is incorrect but the Reason is correct.

(d) The Assertion is correct but the Reason is incorrect.

Question: Assertion: All members of the UN have one vote. However, the permanent

members can vote in a negative manner.

Reason: The developing world consists of countries at many different levels of

development.

(a) Both the Assertion and the Reason are correct and the Reason is the correct

explanation of the Assertion.

(b) Both the Assertion and the Reason are correct but the Reason is not the correct

explanation of the Assertion.

(c) The Assertion is incorrect but the Reason is correct.

(d) The Assertion is correct but the Reason is incorrect.

Question: Assertion: The Soviet union had become stagnant in an administrative

and political sense as well.

Reason: The Soviet system was based on the ideology of socialism.

(a) Both the Assertion and the Reason are true and the Reason is the correct

explanation of the Assertion.

(b) Both the Assertion and the Reason are true, but the Reason is not the correct

explanation of the Assertion.

(c) The Assertion is true, but the Reason is false.

(d) The Assertion is false, but the Reason is true.

Question: Choose the number of incorrect argument/arguments as far as India’s claim to a

permanent seat in the Security Council is concerned

i. India has made financial contributions to the UN and always faltered on its payments.

ii. India has emerged as an economic power on the world stage.

iii. India has participated in virtually all of the initiatives of the United Nations.

iv. India’s role in the United Nations’ peacekeeping force is a long and substantial one.

(a) i is incorrect.

(b) ii and iii are incorrect.

(c) ii, iii and iv are incorrect.

(d) All are incorrect.

Question: ASSERTION: NITI Aayog is a non-constitutional body.

Reason: The Chief Minister of India is the Ex- Officio Chairman of NITI Aayog.

(a) Both the Assertion and the Reason are true and the Reason is the correct

explanation of the Assertion.

(b) Both the Assertion and the Reason are true, but the Reason is not the correct

explanation of the Assertion.

(c) The Assertion is true, but the Reason is false.

(d) The Assertion is false, but the Reason is true.

Question: In which of the following matters do International Organisation help?

(a) To establish better living conditions democratic countries.

(b) In matters of peace & war.

(c) To prevent violations of human rights.

(d) To resolve territorial disputes.

(A) a,b,c,d

(B) a & d

(C) a & c

(D) b & c

Question: The reorganization of the states on the basis of language had a negative effect:

(a) The concept of power sharing was realized.

(b) The principle of variation was accepted.

(c) A uniform basis was found for the demarcation of the states.

(d) Movements started in many areas of the country demanding the formation of small

separate states.

Question: During the Nehru era, why did some political parties and groups in our country

believe that India should be more friendly with the bloc led by the US?

(a) Because the US bloc claimed to be pro-democratic and promoted Capitalism.

(b) The US always favoured India.

(c) The US supported India in all its policies.

(d) The US was very close to India.

Question: Study the picture given below and answer the question that follows:

Choose the first state to be created due to linguistic demands after independence:

(a) Gujarat

(b) Andhra Pradesh

(c) Assam

(d) Rajasthan

This question is for Visually Impaired Candidates only.

When did the central Government appoint the states reorganisation commission?

(a) 1956

(b) 1954

(c) 1958

(d) 1953

Question: Study the picture given below and answer the question that follows: