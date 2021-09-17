CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) Released: Download PDF & Prepare For CBSE Board Exam 2021-22

MCQ based CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2021-22 is available here for download in PDF format.

MCQ based CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2021-22 is available here for download in PDF format. Links to download CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2021-22 (along with answers & CBSE Marking Scheme) are given at the end of this article. It is based on the revised CBSE Syllabus and is very important for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE board exam 2021-22.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1):

Time: 90 Minutes MM: 40

General Instructions

1. The question paper has three sections as A, B & C.

2. Section A has 24 questions, attempt any 20 questions.

3. Section B has 24 questions, attempt any 20questions.

4. Section C has 12 questions, attempt any 10 questions.

5. There is only one correct option for every question. Marks will not be awarded for marking more than one option.

6. All questions carry equal marks. There is no negative marking.

Section A

Attempt any 20 questions.

1. Newly independent countries got an option to stay away from any of the alliances,

since the time was created.

a) NATO

b) CENTO

c) Warsaw Pact

d) NAM

2. The smaller states were important for super powers due to:-

i. Vital resources

ii. Territory

iii. Economic support

Identify the correct option.

a) i & iii

b) i & ii

c) ii & iii

d) i, ii & iii

3. Who appoints the Vice-Chairperson of NITI Aayog?

a) The Prime Minister

b) The President

c) The Chief Executive Officer

d) The Finance Minister

4. Which among the following statements about Soviet System is not true:-

a) The Soviet Union had complex communication.

b) It had a complex machinery production system and transport sector that connected its remotest areas with efficiency.

c) It had a domestic consumer industry that produced everything from pins to cars.

d) Soviet Union disintegrated in 1992.

5. Policy has been adopted by NITI Aayog.

a) Make in India

b) Made in India

c) Startup India

d) Ayushman Bharat

6. Who were the three leaders who floated the idea of NAM?

a) Nehru, Tito, Nasser

b) Nehru, Sukarno, Shah

c) Nehru, Nkrumah, Shah

d) Nehru, Shah, Tito

7. Where did Pakistan conduct its nuclear tests?

a) Patkai hills

b) Chagai hills

c) Naga hills

d) Kargil hills

8. Which was the biggest challenge before the newly independent India?

a) National Integration

b) Industrialisation

c) Population

d) Unemployment

9. Which of these statements about Non-Aligned Movement is incorrect?

a) Enabling newly decolonized countries to pursue independent policies

b) Refusal to joining any military alliance

c) Following a policy of neutrality on global issues

d) Focus on elimination of global economic inequalities

10. Arrange the following in the chronological order of their establishment:

i) The World Trade Organisation

ii) Amnesty International

iii) League of Nations

iv) World Bank

a) iii, iv,i, ii

b) iv, iii, ii, i

c) ii, iii, iv, i

d) i, ii,iii, iv

.

.

.

.

For rest of the questions and answers, download CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2021-2 and CBSE Class 12 Political Science Marking Scheme 2021-22 from the following links

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Marking Scheme 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF