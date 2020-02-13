CBSE Board Exams 2020 Will Start From 15 February Onwards: Check 4 Important Resources Besides NCERT Textbooks For Preparation

CBSE: When you want to prepare for CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2020 in less time then NCERT textbook & reference books might be good options. But, there are several other important resources besides NCERT textbooks & reference books for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2020 in less time and here we are going to provide details of 4 such important resources.

Here is the list of 4 important resources for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2020 preparation in less time.

1. CBSE Sample Papers 2020 (issued by CBSE itself)

To help students of 10th & 12th, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) release Sample Papers, a few months before the beginning of the board exams. These Sample Papers are based on the latest exam pattern & CBSE Syllabus. These Sample Papers give a complete idea about the latest exam pattern. After going through these CBSE Sample Papers 2020, students easily get acquainted with the new exam pattern and the expected level of questions.

2. Previous Year Papers & New Syllabus

Previous years' papers are the most important resources for preparation when you don't have much time left for preparation. Previous year CBSE papers give an idea about the important concepts on which questions have been frequently asked in board exams, every year.

Students should practice with one previous year paper on a daily basis & also crosscheck their solutions (or answers) from the NCERT textbook. This practice will improve writing speed and also raise the confidence level.

3. Video Tutorials

While doing revision, if you face difficulty in any particular topic then you can take help of video tutorials available online on YouTube. There are several good quality video tutorials available online. During last-minute preparation, it is very important that you should not get stuck in any particular topics.

4. Revision Notes for Quick Revision

It is not possible to go through the complete book in one day or several hours. Hence, students must have short notes for last-minute preparation. Revision notes must be very precise and of very concise length (or as short as possible), try to cover 1 chapter on one side of an A4 sheet. With such short notes, one can easily revise the complete syllabus on the last day just before the exam.

JagranJosh.com has also provided many important resources which you can access from the links given below.

