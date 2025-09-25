CBSE Board Exams 2026: Tentative Date Sheet Out, Final Version Expected by December — What Could Change?

CBSE Date Sheet 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the tentative datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2026 on its website — cbse.gov.in. According to the schedule, the exams will begin on February 17, 2026, and continue till April 1, 2026, for Class 10 and April 6, 2026, for Class 12. The release of this tentative timetable, nearly 4 to 5 months before the exams, is a strategic move by CBSE. It helps schools plan pre-boards, internal assessments, and practical exams more effectively while giving students a clear roadmap to pace their revision and preparation. This article provides a detailed overview of the CBSE 2026 tentative datesheet, key highlights for Class 10 and 12, expected changes in the final version, and important details about the Class 10 Second Examination (Compartment/Improvement) scheduled for May 2026.

Key Highlights of CBSE Board Exams 2026 The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2026 will begin on February 17, 2026, and conclude on April 1 (Class 10) and April 6 (Class 12). Unlike earlier years, the 2026 timetable does not separate minor and major subjects strictly. For example, the first paper for Class 10 is Mathematics, which is a core subject, showing that exams will be mixed across the schedule instead of all minors first and majors later. Below are some more important details students need to know from the tentative datesheet: Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official Website cbse.gov.in Classes Covered Class 10 and Class 12 Exam Start Date February 17, 2026 Class 10 Last Exam Date April 1, 2026 Class 12 Last Exam Date April 6, 2026 Datesheet Type Tentative (Final version expected by December 2025) Gap Days Sufficient breaks expected before Mathematics, Science, English, and major Class 12 papers

Check CBSE Clas 10 Tentative Date Sheet 2026 CBSE Clas 12 Tentative Date Sheet 2026 Why Tentative Datesheet Matters for Students The tentative datesheet gives students a clear idea of exam timelines. Schools can now schedule pre-board exams and revision sessions accordingly. For students, this is an opportunity to: Create a subject-wise study timetable

Plan mock tests and sample paper practice

Balance board exam prep with competitive exams like JEE Main and NEET

Helps schools schedule pre-boards & practicals effectively Past Trends: What Usually Changes in the Final Datesheet In previous years, major subject exam dates (like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English, and Accountancy) have generally been retained in the final datesheet.

However, the dates of additional or minor subjects often undergo changes in the final version. These adjustments are usually made to:

Avoid overlaps with regional festivals or holidays

Provide fair gaps between exams for different streams

Ensure smooth conduct for schools with limited exam centres Class 12 Exams and JEE Main 2026: Likely Revisions if Dates Clash One of the most important considerations for Class 12 Science students is the overlap with JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2. Expected Timeline of JEE Main 2026 vs CBSE Boards Exam Expected Dates Possible Clash with CBSE 2026 Boards JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Last week of January – First week of February 2026 No direct clash, as CBSE boards start on Feb 17, 2026 JEE Main 2026 Session 2 April 2026 (likely second week) May overlap with final Class 12 papers if boards extend into April Class 12 Core Subjects (CBSE 2026) Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics scheduled Feb–March 2026 Session 2 dates may push CBSE to revise certain papers if timelines overlap

If any Physics, Chemistry, or Mathematics paper coincides with JEE Main Session 2, CBSE is expected to revise the board exam dates, just as it has done in previous years. What Could Change in the Final CBSE Datesheet 2026? While the tentative schedule is an early roadmap, the final version in December may include adjustments such as: Change in exam order – Especially for additional and vocational subjects.

Especially for additional and vocational subjects. Gap days between exams – More or fewer depending on core subject difficulty.

More or fewer depending on core subject difficulty. Festival and holiday adjustments – Dates may shift to avoid overlaps.

Dates may shift to avoid overlaps. Competitive exam coordination – Class 12 papers may shift slightly to avoid clash with JEE Main or NEET 2026.

Class 12 papers may shift slightly to avoid clash with JEE Main or NEET 2026. Special considerations – For sports quota candidates or international schools. CBSE Class 10 Second Examination (Compartment/Improvement) – May 2026

Along with the main exams, CBSE has also announced the tentative dates for the Class 10 Second Examination 2026. These exams provide students another chance to improve their scores or clear subjects they could not pass in the first attempt. Important details from the tentative schedule (May 2026): Start Date: May 15, 2026 (Mathematics Standard & Basic) Other Major Subjects: May 19 – Science

May 22 – Social Science

May 26 – Languages Compartment Subjects: Scheduled on multiple days between May 16 – May 29, 2026 Exam Timings: 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM for all papers This second examination is crucial for students who want to save their academic year by passing in the same session without waiting for another full year. Preparation Tips for Students Based on Tentative Datesheet Start revision now – use the tentative datesheet to build a plan rather than waiting for December.

Prioritise major subjects (Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English) since their dates rarely change.

Use NCERT, CBSE sample papers and PYQs to shape your practice sessions.

Plan JEE/NEET preparation around February (boards start) and likely April (JEE Session 2), keeping mock-tests and peak revision windows in mind.