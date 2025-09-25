CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

TSPSC Group 1 Final Result 2024 Out, Download Merit List PDF at tspsc.gov.in

By Mohd Salman
Sep 25, 2025, 17:40 IST

TSPSC Group 1 Final Result 2025 is out on tspsc.gov.in. The merit list PDF includes roll numbers and ranks of 562 selected candidates for posts like RDO, DSP, and Registrar. Download the TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 PDF and check your rank.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
TSPSC Group 1 Result 2024
TSPSC Group 1 Result 2024

TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 on its official website, tspsc.gov.in. The TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the name and roll number of candidate provisionally seletcted for posts such as Deputy Collector (RDO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), District Registrar, Municipal Commissioner, etc.
The TSPSC Group 1 Final Result 2025 has been released shortlisting eligible candidates fir 562 positions based on their Group 1 Mains exam and interview. Candidates can download their TSPSC Group 1 merit list PDF, check their ranks by clicking on the direct link below.

TSPSC Group 1 Final Result 2025 OUT

The TSPSC Group 1 Final Result for 2024 has been released at tspsc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exam conducted in October 2024 followed by Interview can now download the TSPSC Group 1 Merit List PDF from the official website, tspsc.gov.in. The final result contains roll numbers, and ranks of candidates

TSPSC Group 1 Final Result 2025 PDF Download

The TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 PDF is now available for download on the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Group 1 Mains exam and interview can now check their selection status by downloading the TSPSC Group 1 merit list PDF. Click on the direct link below to download the TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 PDF.

TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025

PDF Download

TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025: Overview

The TSPSC Group 1 Final Result 2025 released for 563 vacancies, where 562 candidates were declared successful and 1 vacancy is withheld. The TSPSC Group 1 Final Result 2025 was released on September 25, 2025. With over 31000 candidates attempting the mains examination 562 were declared successful. Check the table below for TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Element Details

Description

Recruiting Body

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)

Exam Name

TSPSC Group 1 Services Recruitment 2025

Vacancies

563 (562 selected; 1 under judicial review)

Mains Exam Date

October 21–27, 2024

Result Release Date

September 25, 2025

Selection Process

Preliminary Exam 

Mains Exam 

Interview

Official Website

www.tspsc.gov.in

How to Download the TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025?

Candidates can download the TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link below to download the final result or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download the Result from official website

  • Visit the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on the results tab
  • Now click the TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 PDF
  • Download the PDF and use Ctrl+F to search your roll number or name.

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News