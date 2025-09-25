TSPSC Group 1 Final Result 2024 Out, Download Merit List PDF at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 on its official website, tspsc.gov.in. The TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the name and roll number of candidate provisionally seletcted for posts such as Deputy Collector (RDO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), District Registrar, Municipal Commissioner, etc.

The TSPSC Group 1 Final Result 2025 has been released shortlisting eligible candidates fir 562 positions based on their Group 1 Mains exam and interview. Candidates can download their TSPSC Group 1 merit list PDF, check their ranks by clicking on the direct link below.

TSPSC Group 1 Final Result 2025 OUT

