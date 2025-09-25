TSPSC Group 1 Final Result 2024 Out, Download Merit List PDF at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 on its official website, tspsc.gov.in. The TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the name and roll number of candidate provisionally seletcted for posts such as Deputy Collector (RDO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), District Registrar, Municipal Commissioner, etc.
The TSPSC Group 1 Final Result 2025 has been released shortlisting eligible candidates fir 562 positions based on their Group 1 Mains exam and interview. Candidates can download their TSPSC Group 1 merit list PDF, check their ranks by clicking on the direct link below.
TSPSC Group 1 Final Result 2025 OUT
The TSPSC Group 1 Final Result for 2024 has been released at tspsc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exam conducted in October 2024 followed by Interview can now download the TSPSC Group 1 Merit List PDF from the official website, tspsc.gov.in. The final result contains roll numbers, and ranks of candidates
TSPSC Group 1 Final Result 2025 PDF Download
The TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 PDF is now available for download on the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Group 1 Mains exam and interview can now check their selection status by downloading the TSPSC Group 1 merit list PDF. Click on the direct link below to download the TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 PDF.
TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025
TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025: Overview
The TSPSC Group 1 Final Result 2025 released for 563 vacancies, where 562 candidates were declared successful and 1 vacancy is withheld. The TSPSC Group 1 Final Result 2025 was released on September 25, 2025. With over 31000 candidates attempting the mains examination 562 were declared successful. Check the table below for TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 Key Highlights.
Element Details
Description
Recruiting Body
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)
Exam Name
TSPSC Group 1 Services Recruitment 2025
Vacancies
563 (562 selected; 1 under judicial review)
Mains Exam Date
October 21–27, 2024
Result Release Date
September 25, 2025
Selection Process
Preliminary Exam
Mains Exam
Interview
Official Website
How to Download the TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025?
Candidates can download the TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link below to download the final result or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download the Result from official website
- Visit the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the results tab
- Now click the TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 PDF
- Download the PDF and use Ctrl+F to search your roll number or name.
