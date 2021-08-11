CBSE Question Bank for Class 10 English First Flight Chapter 1 A Letter to God: Important for Board Exam 2021-2022

Get the Class 10 English question bank for First Flight Book Chapter 1 A Letter to God from this article. This questions bank is released by the CBSE Board and is important for the board exam preparations.

CBSE Class 10 English Question Bank for Chapter 1 A Letter to God to is published by the board itself for class 10 students. This question bank includes sample questions from the chapter. There are subjective questions of different formats like short answer type and long answer type questions. These questions can be very helpful to make preparations for the CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2021-2022.

Q. Answer in 20-30 words

i. People get support from family and friends during bad times. How does Lencho’s family behave after the harvest is ruined?

ii. ‘Lencho was an ox of a man, working like an animal in the fields, but still he knew how to write.’ What does this line tell us about the norm amongst such farmers, then?

iii. What, according to you would have been the likely reaction of Lencho’s wife upon knowing about him writing an actual letter to God?

iv. Lencho waited eagerly for a reply to his letter to God. Do you think the postmaster was also very keen to know Lencho’s reaction upon receiving the ‘reply’?

Q. Answer in 40-50 words

i. ‘The field was white, as if covered with salt.’ This is how the field is described after the hailstorm. The pelting hailstones could have been easily seen as sugar cubes. Do you think comparing it with sugar would have been more appropriate? Why/ Why not?

ii. Lencho and his family knew the implications the hailstorm would have on their lives. Write a conversation between Lencho and his wife as they watched the downpour turn to a hailstorm. iii Lencho did not bother exploring any other means to resolve his situation but just turned to God. Do you feel that his approach was justified? Why/Why not?

Q. Answer in 100-120 words (beyond text and across texts)

i. The people at the post-office contribute to put together whatever they can manage, for Lencho.

(a) What do you think was the main reason behind their help? Would you have done the same if you were one of the employees?

(b) As an employee, write about your perspective and reason(s) for contributing to the fund. The fact that you don’t want to say ‘no’ to a cause initiated by your boss, can also be an equally compelling reason!

ii. Read the given anecdote and analyse the similarities and differences with reference to ‘A Letter to God’.

A very poor woman called-in a radio station asking for help from God. A non-believer, also listening to this radio program, decided to make fun of the woman. He got her address, called his secretary and ordered her to buy food and take it to the woman. However, the instruction was: "When the woman asks who sent the food, tell her that it’s from the devil.'' When the secretary arrived at the woman's house, the woman was very happy and grateful for the help. The Secretary then asked her, ''Don't you want to know who sent the food?'' The woman replied, ''No, I don't even care because when God orders, even the devil obeys!

iii. The postmaster was a representative of God. Evaluate this statement in the context of your understanding of ‘A Letter to God”.

