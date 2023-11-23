Areas Related To Circles Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Mathematics Chapter 11, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Areas Related To Circles Notes: Here, find revision notes for class 10 Maths Chapter 11 Area Related To Circle. Find the list of important formulas, derivations, and concepts along with a PDF download link for the same.

Areas Related To Circles Class 10 Notes: In this article, you can find the complete revision notes for CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Chapter 11 Areas Related to Circles. A PDF download link for the same has also been provided below to download and save these revision notes for future reference. Students can be carefree while referring to these short and handwritten notes since they have been prepared after a thorough analysis of the updated CBSE Syllabus 2024.

The revision notes are extremely helpful for students of Class 10 since board aspirants have to be careful with their time management strategy for preparation as well. Students usually don’t have the time to keep searching for formulas or important definitions while practicing. Thus, these revision notes come to the rescue in these difficult times. We would advise every student to thoroughly analyze the revision notes after reading the chapter. This can help them clarify their doubts if any.

Benefits of Revision Notes

Revision Notes are quite significant for students while preparing for their annual examinations because of the following reasons:

Revision notes save your time thus assisting you in time management strategy for preparation

They provide you with all the important information at a single location, thus saving a lot of effort in searching for topics in the chapter

The notes help your mind grab information for a longer duration of time

All your doubts can be clarified by reading handwritten notes presented in an easy-to-understand manner

CBSE Class 10 Areas Related To Circles Revision Notes

The revision notes for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 11 Areas Related To Circles have been provided below for students of the 2023-2024 batch. Also, check the PDF download link to save the revision notes for future reference.

Sector- the portion (or part) of the circular region enclosed by two radii and the corresponding arc is called a sector of the circle

Segment- the portion (or part) of the circular region enclosed between a chord and the corresponding arc is called a segment of the circle

Formulas:

Area of the sector of angle Length of an arc of a sector of angle Area of segment of a circle= Area of the corresponding sector – Area of the corresponding triangle

