CBSE Class 10 Maths Extra Questions and Answers: Chapter 1 - Real Numbers (Based on NCERT Book)

CBSE Class 10 Maths Extra Questions for Chapter 1 - Real Numbers are prepared by the subject matter experts to bring you the extract of the complete chapter. These questions will help you quickly revise all important concepts related to the real numbers. Thus preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2021 will become easy and manageable with the help of this question bank provided by Jagran Josh.

Check CBSE Class 10 Maths Extra Questions and Answers for Chapter 1 - Real Numbers:

1. Every composite number can be factorised as a product of _______, and this factorisation is unique.

Answer:

Every composite number can be factorised as a product of primes , and this factorisation is unique.

2. Define rational numbers.

Answer:

A number ‘r’ is called a rational number, if it can be written in the form p/q , where p and q are integers and q ≠ 0

3. Define irrational numbers.

Answer:

A number ‘s’ is called irrational, if it cannot be written in the form p/q , where p and q are integers and q ≠ 0.

4. State whether zero is a rational or an irrational number.

Answer:

Zero is a rational number.

5. If x is a rational number whose decimal expansion terminates then it can be expressed in the form p/q , where p and q are _________ (prime/coprime).

Answer:

Coprime

6. Write three rational numbers lying between 0 and 0.1.

Answer:

0.01, 0.02 and 0.03

7. Write the decimal representation of the rational number 8/27.

Answer:

Decimal representation of number 8/27 = 0.296

Also Check:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths

8. State whether true or false:

(i) The sum or difference of a rational number and an irrational number is irrational.

(ii) Addition, subtraction, multiplication or division of two irrational numbers always results in an irrational number again.

(iii) The product of a non-zero rational number with an irrational number is always irrational.

Answer:

(i) True

(ii) False; It may be rational or irrational.

(iii) True

9. All the rational and irrational numbers together form _______ numbers.

Answer:

All the rational and irrational numbers together form real numbers.

10. State whether 0.120120012000. . . is a rational or an irrational number.

Answer:

0.120120012000. . . is an irrational number as it has non-terminating and non-repeating decimal expansion.

While making the exam preparations, students should go through the Revised CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 Maths so that they can avoid the deleted topics and prepare according to the topics that are prescribed by the board.

Also check:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Complete Package for Board Exam 2021 (Absolutely Free)