CBSE Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 10 Punjabi: Download in PDF

CBSE Punjabi Syllabus Class 10 2023-24: Punjabi, in class 10 is offered among many other regional languages for students to make a choice out of, for the second/third language option. The CBSE syllabus of Class 10 Punjabi focuses on developing the reading, writing and verbal communication skills in learners. It encourages students for the practical usage of the language. The syllabus enlists the topics, guidelines and instructions in a manner that would help in smooth learning. At the same time, it also shares necessary details that will prove to be of great help while preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Board Exam 2024.
The CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus is divided into four sections, Reading, Grammar, Writing and Textbook. The details of these sections can be explored in the following section of this article.
CBSE Class 10 Punjabi (Code No. 004) Syllabus 2023-24
Course Structure
|
Annual Board Examination
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
30 Marks
|
Total
|
100 Marks
Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3 Hours
Section-Wise Weightage for Year-End Written Exam:
|
Section
|
Marks
|
No. of Periods
(Suggestive)
|
Reading Skills
|
10
|
15
|
Grammar
|
12
|
15
|
Writing Skills
|
18
|
35
|
Based on Textbooks
|
40
|
65
|
Total
|
80
|
130
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
30
|
Grand Total
|
100
|
160
Check the syllabus below:
Download the full syllabus of Punjabi for CBSE Class 10 from the following link:
