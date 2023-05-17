CBSE Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 10 Punjabi: Download in PDF

CBSE Punjabi Syllabus Class 10 2023-24:  Check the latest syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Punjabi language to know the course structure, content and exam related information. Download PDF of the detailed syllabus here.

CBSE Punjabi Syllabus Class 10 2023-24: Punjabi, in class 10 is offered among many other regional languages for students to make a choice out of, for the second/third language option. The CBSE syllabus of Class 10 Punjabi focuses on developing the reading, writing and verbal communication skills in learners. It encourages students for the practical usage of the language. The syllabus enlists the topics, guidelines and instructions in a manner that would help in smooth learning. At the same time, it also shares necessary details that will prove to be of great help while preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Board Exam 2024.

The CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus is divided into four sections, Reading, Grammar, Writing and Textbook. The details of these sections can be explored in the following section of this article.

CBSE Class 10 Punjabi (Code No. 004) Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure

Annual Board Examination

80 Marks

Internal Assessment

30 Marks

Total

100 Marks

Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3 Hours

Section-Wise Weightage for Year-End Written Exam:

Section

Marks

No. of Periods

(Suggestive)

Reading Skills

10

15

Grammar

12

15

Writing Skills

18

35

Based on Textbooks

40

65

Total

80

130

Internal Assessment

20

30

Grand Total

100

160

Check the syllabus below:

Download the full syllabus of Punjabi for CBSE Class 10 from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

