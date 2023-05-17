CBSE Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 10 Punjabi: Download in PDF

CBSE Punjabi Syllabus Class 10 2023-24: Check the latest syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Punjabi language to know the course structure, content and exam related information. Download PDF of the detailed syllabus here.

CBSE Punjabi Syllabus Class 10 2023-24: Punjabi, in class 10 is offered among many other regional languages for students to make a choice out of, for the second/third language option. The CBSE syllabus of Class 10 Punjabi focuses on developing the reading, writing and verbal communication skills in learners. It encourages students for the practical usage of the language. The syllabus enlists the topics, guidelines and instructions in a manner that would help in smooth learning. At the same time, it also shares necessary details that will prove to be of great help while preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Board Exam 2024.

The CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus is divided into four sections, Reading, Grammar, Writing and Textbook. The details of these sections can be explored in the following section of this article.

CBSE Class 10 Punjabi (Code No. 004) Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure

Annual Board Examination 80 Marks Internal Assessment 30 Marks Total 100 Marks

Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3 Hours

Section-Wise Weightage for Year-End Written Exam:

Section Marks No. of Periods (Suggestive) Reading Skills 10 15 Grammar 12 15 Writing Skills 18 35 Based on Textbooks 40 65 Total 80 130 Internal Assessment 20 30 Grand Total 100 160

Check the syllabus below:

Download the full syllabus of Punjabi for CBSE Class 10 from the following link:

