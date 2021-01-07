CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Syllabus 2020-2021 (Revised)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), this year, made a big reduction in the Class 10 syllabus for the current academic year. The board deleted a significant portion of the old syllabus to combat with the study loss occurred in the Corona hit period. We have provided here the revised CBSE Syllabus of Class 10 Urdu B subject. This latest and revised syllabus includes all necessary elements like question paper design, marking scheme, names of chapters and topics prescribed for the current academic session. The CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Question Paper 2021 will be set completely in accordance with the reduced and revised syllabus. Therefore, students who will take Urdu B exam should make sure that they know the latest CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Syllabus very well. This will help them plan their studies in an organised manner and prepare well for the upcoming board exam. The revised CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Syllabus 2020-2021 can be downloaded from here in PDF format.

Check below the CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Syllabus 2020-2021:

Syllabus Urdu Course B (2020-2021)

Code No - 303

Class X

Time Allowed - 3Hrs

Maximum Marks - 80

This full syllabus can also be downloaded in PDF from the link given below:

CBSE Class 10 students should also refer to the latest CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Sample Paper & Marking Scheme. The sample paper and marking scheme are quite useful to understand the format and level of questions along with their weightage for the upcoming exam. The format of the CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Question Paper 2021 is going to be exactly the same as that followed in the latest sample paper. The marking scheme includes answers to the questions given in the CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Sample Paper 2021. It also mentions the right format of answers and the criteria of marks allotment to different answers in the board exam.

