CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Deleted CBSE Business Studies Syllabus for Class 11: Get here the in-depth elaboration on the deleted Business Studies topics from the latest CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus. Download the 2023-24 Business Studies syllabus and sample paper for better preparation.

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE Class 11 Business Studies is a comprehensive subject that introduces students to the fundamentals of business and its various aspects. It covers topics like forms of business organisations, finance, etc. Students learn about the principles of management, business ethics, and social responsibility. The subject equips students with knowledge about the functioning of different business entities, economic factors, and the global business environment. It also emphasises practical skills such as communication, decision-making, and problem-solving. Business Studies in Class 11 lays the foundation for higher studies in commerce and business-related fields, fostering an understanding of the business world and nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit.

CBSE has now revised the syllabus of Class 11 Business by deleting certain topics. Following the revision made by CBSE, NCERT has also revised its Class 11 Business Studies textbook. Check out the CBSE Class 11 Business Studies deleted syllabus and NCERT rationalised content for the same, here.

 

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies 2023-24 Course Structure

Units   Marks
Part A Foundations of Business  
1 Nature and Purpose of Business 16
2 Forms of Business Organisations
3 Public, Private and Global Enterprises 14
4 Business Services
5 Emerging Modes of Business 10
6 Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics
  Total 40
Part B Finance and Trade  
7 Sources of Business Finance 20
8 Small Business
9 Internal Trade 20
10 International Business
  Total 40
11 Project Work (One) 20

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus

Unit No.

Unit Name

Deleted Topics

Part A: Foundation of Business  

1

Evolution and Fundamentals of Business 

-

2

Forms of Business Organisations 

-

3

Public, Private and Global Enterprises

-

4

Business Services 

-

5

Emerging Modes of Business

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO): Concept, need and scope

6

Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics

-

Part B: Finance and Trade

7

Sources of Business Finance

Global Depository Receipt (GDR), American Depository Receipt (ADR) and International Depository Receipt (IDR) – concept 

8

Small Business 

-

9

Internal Trade 

-

10

International Business

-

NCERT Class 11 Business Studies List of Rationalised Content 2023-24

Chapter

Page Number

Deleted Topics

Chapter 3: Private, Public and Global Enterprises

72–76 

80

Joint Ventures

Chapter 4: Business Services

107–109 

113–114

Warehousing and Its Functions

Chapter 5: Emerging Modes of Business

134–143

Outsourcing—Concept Need and Scope 

Chapter 8: Sources of Business Finance

202–204 

208–210

Discounting of Bill of Exchange; ADR and GDR 

Chapter 11: International Business

292–307

Complexities involved in International Business, Foreign Trade Promotion: Organisational Support and Incentives; Nature and Importance of Export Processing Zone

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies OLD Question Paper Design

S. N.

Typology of Questions 

Objective Type/ MCQ 1 Mark 

Short Answer I 3 Marks

Short Answer II 4 Marks

Long Answer I 5 Marks

Long Answer II 6 Marks

Marks

1

Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.

5

1

1

1

1

23

2

Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas

5

2

1

-

1

21

3

Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way

5

1

-

1

1

19

4

Analysing and Evaluating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. 

Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.

5

1

1

1

-

17
 

Total

20x1=20

5x3=15 

3x4=12

3x5=15

3x6=18

80 (34)

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies NEW Question Paper Design

S.N.

Typology of Questions

Marks

Percentage

1

Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas

44

55%

2

Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way

19

23.7%

3

Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.  

17

21.25%
 

Total

80

100%

 

NCERT Books and Solutions for Class 4th to 12th

 

Also read:

 

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 (All subjects)

CBSE Class 11 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

 

