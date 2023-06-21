CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE Class 11 Business Studies is a comprehensive subject that introduces students to the fundamentals of business and its various aspects. It covers topics like forms of business organisations, finance, etc. Students learn about the principles of management, business ethics, and social responsibility. The subject equips students with knowledge about the functioning of different business entities, economic factors, and the global business environment. It also emphasises practical skills such as communication, decision-making, and problem-solving. Business Studies in Class 11 lays the foundation for higher studies in commerce and business-related fields, fostering an understanding of the business world and nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit.
CBSE has now revised the syllabus of Class 11 Business by deleting certain topics. Following the revision made by CBSE, NCERT has also revised its Class 11 Business Studies textbook. Check out the CBSE Class 11 Business Studies deleted syllabus and NCERT rationalised content for the same, here.
CBSE Class 11 Business Studies 2023-24 Course Structure
|Units
|Marks
|Part A
|Foundations of Business
|1
|Nature and Purpose of Business
|16
|2
|Forms of Business Organisations
|3
|Public, Private and Global Enterprises
|14
|4
|Business Services
|5
|Emerging Modes of Business
|10
|6
|Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics
|Total
|40
|Part B
|Finance and Trade
|7
|Sources of Business Finance
|20
|8
|Small Business
|9
|Internal Trade
|20
|10
|International Business
|Total
|40
|11
|Project Work (One)
|20
CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus
|
Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Deleted Topics
|
Part A: Foundation of Business
|
1
|
Evolution and Fundamentals of Business
|
-
|
2
|
Forms of Business Organisations
|
-
|
3
|
Public, Private and Global Enterprises
|
-
|
4
|
Business Services
|
-
|
5
|
Emerging Modes of Business
|
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO): Concept, need and scope
|
6
|
Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics
|
-
|
Part B: Finance and Trade
|
7
|
Sources of Business Finance
|
Global Depository Receipt (GDR), American Depository Receipt (ADR) and International Depository Receipt (IDR) – concept
|
8
|
Small Business
|
-
|
9
|
Internal Trade
|
-
|
10
|
International Business
|
-
NCERT Class 11 Business Studies List of Rationalised Content 2023-24
|
Chapter
|
Page Number
|
Deleted Topics
|
Chapter 3: Private, Public and Global Enterprises
|
72–76
80
|
Joint Ventures
|
Chapter 4: Business Services
|
107–109
113–114
|
Warehousing and Its Functions
|
Chapter 5: Emerging Modes of Business
|
134–143
|
Outsourcing—Concept Need and Scope
|
Chapter 8: Sources of Business Finance
|
202–204
208–210
|
Discounting of Bill of Exchange; ADR and GDR
|
Chapter 11: International Business
|
292–307
|
Complexities involved in International Business, Foreign Trade Promotion: Organisational Support and Incentives; Nature and Importance of Export Processing Zone
CBSE Class 11 Business Studies OLD Question Paper Design
|
S. N.
|
Typology of Questions
|
Objective Type/ MCQ 1 Mark
|
Short Answer I 3 Marks
|
Short Answer II 4 Marks
|
Long Answer I 5 Marks
|
Long Answer II 6 Marks
|
Marks
|
1
|
Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
23
|
2
|
Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
21
|
3
|
Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way
|
5
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
19
|
4
|
Analysing and Evaluating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.
Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
17
|
Total
|
20x1=20
|
5x3=15
|
3x4=12
|
3x5=15
|
3x6=18
|
80 (34)
CBSE Class 11 Business Studies NEW Question Paper Design
|
S.N.
|
Typology of Questions
|
Marks
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas
|
44
|
55%
|
2
|
Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way
|
19
|
23.7%
|
3
|
Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
|
17
|
21.25%
|
Total
|
80
|
100%
