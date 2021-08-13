CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) Released: Download PDF Now

Download CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1). The link to download PDF is given at the end of this article. Term 1 exams for CBSE Class 11 are schedule for November & December. Students are advised to learn this syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1):

S Unit Periods Marks 1 Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry 10 11 2 Structure of Atom 12 3 Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties 6 4 4 Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 14 6 5 Redox Reactions 4 5 6 Hydrogen 4 7 Organic Chemistry: Some basic Principles and Techniques 10 9 Total 60 35

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry: General Introduction: Importance and scope of Chemistry. Atomic and molecular masses, mole concept and molar mass, percentage composition, empirical and molecular formula, chemical reactions, stoichiometry and calculations based on stoichiometry.

Structure of Atom: Bohr's model and its limitations, concept of shells and subshells, dual nature of matter and light, de Broglie's relationship, Heisenberg uncertainty principle, concept of orbitals, quantum numbers, shapes of s, p and d orbitals, rules for filling electrons in orbitals – Aufbau principle, Pauli's exclusion principle and Hund's rule, electronic configuration of atoms, stability of half-filled and completely filled orbitals

Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties: Modern periodic law and the present form of periodic table, periodic trends in properties of elements -atomic radii, ionic radii, inert gas radii, Ionization enthalpy, electron gain enthalpy, electronegativity, valency. Nomenclature of elements with atomic number greater than 100.

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure:

Valence electrons, ionic bond, covalent bond, bond parameters, Lewis structure, polar character of covalent bond, covalent character of ionic bond, valence bond theory, resonance, geometry of covalent molecules, VSEPR theory, concept of hybridization, involving s, p and d orbitals and shapes of some simple molecules, molecular orbital theory of homonuclear diatomic molecules (qualitative idea only), Hydrogen bond.

Redox Reactions:

Concept of oxidation and reduction, redox reactions, oxidation number, balancing redox reactions, in terms of loss and gain of electrons and change in oxidation number.

Hydrogen: Position of hydrogen in periodic table, occurrence, isotopes, hydrides-ionic covalent and interstitial; physical and chemical properties of water, heavy water, hydrogen as a fuel

Organic Chemistry: Some basic Principles and Techniques: General introduction, classification and IUPAC nomenclature of organic compounds. Electronic displacements in a covalent bond: inductive effect, electromeric effect, resonance and hyper conjugation. Homolytic and heterolytic fission of a covalent bond: free radicals, carbocations, carbanions, electrophiles and nucleophiles, types of organic reactions.

PRACTICALS

Term I: A 15-mark Practical would be conducted under the supervision of subject teacher. This would contribute to the overall practical marks for the subject.

OR

In case the situation of lockdown continues until Nov-Dec 2021, a Practical Based Assessment (pen paper) of 15 marks would be conducted at the end of Term I.

Term-I Evaluation Scheme

S. No. Practical Marks 1 Volumetric Analysis 8 2 Content Based experiment 2 3 Class record and viva (Internal Examiner) 5 Total 15

Micro-chemical methods are available for several of the practical experiments, wherever possible such techniques should be used.

A. Basic Laboratory Techniques

1. Cutting glass tube and glass rod

2. Bending a glass tube

3. Drawing out a glass jet

4. Boring a cork

B. Characterization of Chemical Substances (2 Marks)

1. Determination of melting point of an organic compound.

2. Determination of boiling point of an organic compound.

C. Quantitative Estimation (8 marks)

i. Using a mechanical balance/electronic balance.

ii. Preparation of standard solution of Oxalic acid.

iii. Determination of strength of a given solution of Sodium hydroxide by titrating it against standard solution of Oxalic acid.

iv. Preparation of standard solution of Sodium carbonate.

v. Determination of strength of a given solution of hydrochloric acid by titrating it against standard Sodium Carbonate solution.

Download CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF