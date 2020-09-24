CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Class 11 English Elective (Revised & Reduced By 30%) - Download PDF

Body

Check CBSE Class 11 English Elective Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced by 30%). The link to download new CBSE Class 11 English Elective Syllabus 2020-21 is given at the end of this article. Download now and plan your studies accordingly.

CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Class 11 English Elective (Revised & Reduced By 30%):

PART A

Reading

Two unseen passages and a poem (20 Periods)

1. 12 out of 15 questions from a literary or discursive passage of about 950-1000 words. (1x12=12 marks)

2. 8 questions to test interpretation and appreciation of a poem of about 10-12 lines. (1x8=8 marks)

3. 5 out of 7 questions from a case-based factual passage (with visual input- statistical data, chart etc.) of 100-120 words to test interpretation.

(1x5=5 marks)

Literature Textbook

4. 15 out of 18 questions to test comprehension, literary appreciation and to draw inferences in poetry and prose. (1x15=15 marks)

Part B

Creative Writing Skills 20 Periods

1. One Long Answer Question out of two to be answered in 120-150 words.

An essay on an argumentative/discursive/reflective/descriptive topic, leading to creative rendering, forming and defending of opinions (5 marks)

2. One Long Answer Question out of two to be answered in 120-150 words. (Article Writing. Contemporary topical issues to be a part of Article writing.)

(5 marks)

3. One Long Answer Question out of two to be answered in 120-150 words. (Speech Writing. Contemporary topical issues to be a part of Speech writing.)

(5 marks)

Literature Textbook 60 Periods

Woven Words: The questions can be asked from both Poetry and Prose.

4. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 30-40 words to assess understanding, analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. (2 marks)

5. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 50-60 words to assess understanding, analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. (3 marks)

Arms and the Man - [Drama] 20 Periods

6. Two Long Answer Questions out of three to be answered in 80-100 words to appreciate characters, events and episodes. Questions to provide analytical responses using incidents, events, themes as reference points. (5x2=10 marks)

Fiction: 20 Periods

7. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 30-40 words to critically appreciate characters, events, episodes and interpersonal relationships and to form their opinions with reference to content, events and episode. (2 marks)

8. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 50-60 words to assess understanding, analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. (3 marks)

9. One Long Answer Question out of two to be answered in 120-150 words to test literary appreciation and to draw inferences. Questions should elicit creative responses and develop ability to form opinions. (5 marks)

Seminar (20 marks)

• Presentation - book review /a play /a short story/a novel/novella (tale, table, and parable) to be followed by a question-answer session.

• Poetry reading to be followed by interpretative tasks based on close reading and literary analysis of the text.

• Critical review of a film/ documentary or a play.

• Conducting a theatre workshop to be followed by a discussion

Note: Teachers may develop their own rubrics to assess the performance of students objectively

The parameters for assessing Speaking skills as given in the curriculum for English Core may be referred to.

Prescribed Books:

1. Text book: Woven Words published by NCERT

2. Fiction: The Old Man and the Sea (Novel unabridged) by Ernest Hemingway

3. Drama: Arms and the Man by George Bernard Shaw

Woven Words

Deleted Portions

1. Glory of Twilight

2. The Luncheon

3. For Elkana

4. Refugee Blues

5. Felling of The Banyan Tree

6. Ajmail and The Tigers

Writing

Report Writing

CBSE Class 11 English Elective Syllabus (Reduced) 2020-21 (Released on 7th July)