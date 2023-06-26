CBSE Class 11 Hindi Elective DELETED Syllabus 2023-24

Deleted CBSE Hindi Elective Syllabus for Class 11: Get here the in-depth elaboration on the deleted Hindi topics from the latest CBSE Class 11 Hindi Elective Syllabus. Download the 2023-24 Hindi syllabus and sample paper for better preparation.

CBSE Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE Class 11 Hindi Elective is an optional subject that students can choose to study instead of Hindi Core. The syllabus for CBSE Class 11 Hindi Elective focuses on developing advanced language skills, literature appreciation, and critical analysis. Here is a general overview of the CBSE Class 11 Hindi Elective syllabus; Vyakaran (व्याकरण), Gadya (गद्य), Padya (पद्य), Rachna (रचना), etc.

Recently, the syllabus of the Hindi Elective has been changed as CBSE decided to drop some chapters from it. Students of the academic year 2023-24 should be aware of the changes made in the CBSE Class 11 Hindi Elective syllabus 2023-24. Read this article carefully to understand which topics are deleted and should not be included for this year.

 

CBSE Class 11 Hindi Elective OLD Course Structure 

CBSE Class 11 Hindi Elective NEW Course Structure 

CBSE Class 11 Hindi Deleted Chapters

NCERT Class 11 Hindi Elective  Rationalised Content

 

अंतरा भाग-1

गजानन माधव मुक्तिबोध - नए की जन्म कुण्डली : एक

70-90

संपूर्ण अध्याय

पद्माकर - और भाँति कुंजन

में गुंजरत...

136-140

संपूर्ण अध्याय

नरेंद्र शर्मा नींद उचट जाती है

157-160

संपूर्ण अध्याय

अंतराल भाग-1

अंडे के छिलके

1-22

संपूर्ण अध्याय

अभिव्यक्ति और माध्यम (Abhivyakti and Madhyam)

पुस्तक में कोई परिवर्तन नहीं



