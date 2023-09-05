CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 12th Artificial Intelligence Syllabus PDF

CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence Syllabus 2024: The article provides the updated and detailed syllabus for CBSE Artificial Intelligence Class 12. Download the 2023-24 unit-wise syllabus pdf.

CBSE Artificial Intelligence Syllabus for Class 12: The new curriculum for CBSE Class 12 AI has been released by CBSE on its official website. Students and teachers can easily download and save the syllabus PDF. The PDF is available under the skill education section. You can also download the latest CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence syllabus for 2023–24 from the link provided in this article.

The CBSE Class 12 AI 2023–24 syllabus is divided into three parts: Parts A, B, and C. Part A is for employability skills; part B is for theory; and part C is for practicals. Check out the complete syllabus below.

CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence Course Structure

CBSE | DEPARTMENT OF SKILL EDUCATION

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (SUBJECT CODE - 843)

Class XII (Session 2023-2024)

Total Marks: 100 (Theory - 50 + Practical - 50)

UNITS NO. OF HOURS (Theory +Practical) MAX. MARKS (Theory + Practical) PART – A Employability Skills Unit 1: Communication Skills-IV 10 2 Unit 2: Self-Management Skills-IV 10 2 Unit 3: ICT Skills-IV 10 2 Unit 4: Entrepreneurial Skills-IV 15 2 Unit 5: Green Skills-IV 05 2 Total 50 10 PART – B Subject Specific Skills (THEORY) Unit 1: Capstone Project 30 10 Unit 2: Model Lifecycle 20 10 Unit 3: Storytelling Through Data 30 20 Total 80 40 PART – C Student Capstone Project (PRACTICAL) Student AI project Development & Presentation (Teamwork): Submission of Project Logbook and Video presentation 30 50 Total 30 50 GRAND TOTAL 160 Hours 100

CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence Syllabus 2023-24

DETAILED CURRICULUM/ TOPICS FOR CLASS XII

PART-A: EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS

S. No. Units Duration in Hours 1 Unit 1: Communication Skills-IV 10 2 Unit 2: Self-management Skills-IV 10 3 Unit 3: Information and Communication Technology Skills-IV 10 4 Unit 4: Entrepreneurial Skills-IV 15 5 Unit 5: Green Skills-IV 05 TOTAL 50

Note: The detailed curriculum/ topics to be covered under Part A: Employability Skills can be downloaded from CBSE website

Part-B – SUBJECT SPECIFIC SKILLS

Level 3: AI Innovate · Unit 1: Capstone Project · Unit 2: Model lifecycle (Knowledge)

Level 3: AI Innovate · Unit 3: Storytelling through data (Critical and Creative thinking Skills)

DETAILED CURRICULUM/ TOPICS

AI Innovate - (Level 3) Unit 1: Capstone Project · Understanding the problem · Decomposing the problem through DT framework · Analytic Approach · Data Requirements · Data Collection · Modelling approach · How to validate model quality Ø By test-train split 10 hours to complete basic levels. Ø Introduce concept of cross validation · Metrics of model quality by simple Maths and examples from small datasets – scaled up to capstone project (Apply) Ø RMSE- Root Mean Squared Error Ø MSE – Mean Squared Error Ø MAPE – Mean Absolute Percent Error · Introduction to commonly used algorithms and the science behind them · Showcase through a compelling story Unit 2: Model lifecycle (Knowledge) · Different aspects of Model Ø Train, test, validate, Ø What are hyper parameters Ø Commonly used platforms to build and run models (Introduction) Ø Recommended tools Ø Links to different platforms o Watson · Lifecycle of an AI model Ø Build Ø Deploy Ø Retrain 10 hours to complete basic levels. Unit 3: Story- telling Through data (Critical and Creative thinking Skills) · The Need for Storytelling o Information processing and recalling stories o Why is storytelling important? o Structure that story! · How to create stories? o Begin with a pen-paper approach o Dig deeper to identify the sole purpose of your story o Use powerful headings o Design a Road-Map o Conclude with brevity · Ethics of storytelling · Types of Data and Suitable Charts o Text [Wordclouds] o Mixed [Facet Grids] o Numeric [Line Charts/ Bar Charts] o Stocks [Candlestick Charts] 15 hours to complete basic levels.

AI Innovate - (Level 3) o Geographic [Maps] · Stories During the Steps of Predictive Modeling o Data Exploration o Feature Visualizing o Model Creation o Model Comparisons · Best Practices of Storytelling · Reference Material /Online Resources: o Analytics Vidhya (https://www.analyticsvidhya.com/blog/2020/05/ar t-storytelling-analytics-data-science/) o Udemy: (https://www.udemy.com/course/tell-a-story-with-data/) o Coursera: (https://www.coursera.org/learn/intro-business-analytics) o Coursera: (https://www.coursera.org/learn/communicate-with-impact) Student Project Work (Practical) Student capstone project development · Students to form teams and work on developing an AI based project · Resources like the AI Project Guide and AI Project Log Book to be used 30 hours

