CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 1 Exam 2021: Check Assertion Reason Question & Answers for Last Minute Revision

CBSE Class 12 Biology Assertion Reason Questions are provided here for Term 1 Exam 2021. These questions are extremely important for last minute revision and to score good marks in the Biology paper.

CBSE Board Exam 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Biology Term 1 Exam on 18th December, 2021 (Saturday). To help students perform well in their MCQ-based Biology paper, we have provided here important assertion and reason questions. The chapter-wise questions are provided with answers for reference. These questions are prepared by experienced teachers, hence are extremely important for the last minute revision and to score high marks in the CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 1 Exam 2021.

Check below CBSE Class 12 Biology Assertion Reason Questions:

Chapter- 2

Sexual Reproduction In Flowering Plant

Assertion-Reason Questions

In the following questions a statement of assertion followed by a statement of reason is given. Choose the correct answer out of the following choices.

(a) Both assertion and reason are true, and reason is the correct explanation of the assertion.

(b) Both assertion and reason are true, but reason is not correct explanation of the assertion.

(c) Assertion is true but reason is False.

(d) Bath assertion and reason are false.

1.Assertion (A) Tapetum is the innermost wall layer It performs the function of providing nourishment to the developing pollen grains.

Reason (R):The cells of tapetum have dense cytoplasm and usually have more than one nucleus

Answer: (a)

2.Assertion (A) The pollen mother cell undergoes meiosis form microspores. to and this process is called as microsporogenesis.

Reason (R) Some cells of the spororogenous tissue are potential pollen mother cells (PMC)

Answer: (c)

3.Assertion (A) Pollen grains are well preserved and can stay viable for long periods of time

Reason (R) The hard outer layer of pollen grains called exine is made up sporopollenin

Answer: (a)

4.Assertion (A): Pollen grains are shed at 3-celled stage in some angiosperms

Reason (R) In some species, the vegetative cell of pollen grain divides mitotically to form two male gametes

Answer: (a)

5.Assertion: When the two genes in a dihybrid cross are situated on the same chromosome, the proportion of parental gene combinations is much higher than nonparental type.

Reason: Higher parental gene combinations can be attributed to crossing over between two genes.

Answer: (c)

You can download questions for all chapters in PDF from the following links:

Besides these questions, students should thoroughly solve the CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 1 Sample Paper to acquaint themselves with the important questions and learn the time management skill to attempt the Biology paper in a seamless manner.

