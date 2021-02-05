CBSE Class 12 Carnatic Music (Vocal) Sample Paper 2021: Download PDF

CBSE: The board has published CBSE Class 12 Carnatic Music (Vocal) Sample Paper 2021. Download Sample Paper & Marking Scheme of CBSE Class 12 Carnatic Music (Vocal) subject and prepare for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021.

CBSE Date Sheet 2021 - 10th, 12th: CBSE Time Table 2021

CBSE Class 12 Carnatic Music (Vocal) Sample Paper 2021:

Time Allowed : 2 hrs. Max Marks : 30

Part – I 15 x 1 = 15

1. Author of LakshanaGranthaBrihaddes is.

a. Venkatamakhin

b. Narada

c. Matanga

d. Rama Matya

2. Composer of NavaratriKriti is

a. Mysore Vasudevachar

b. Gopalakrishna Bharathi

c. Svati Tirunal

d. Maha VaidyanathaIyer

3. Raga having a Anya Svara is known as

a. Upanga

b. Vakra

c. Jaati

d. Bhashanga

4. Composer of DivyanamaKirtanas are

a. SvatiTirunal

b. Tyagaraja

c. PatnamSubramanyaIyer

d. Gopala Krishna Bharathi

5. Arudi is a part of which musical form?

a. Varnam

b. Tillana

c. Ragamalika

d. Pallavi

6. Composer of NandanarCharitram is

a. MahaVaidyanathaIyer

b. PatnamSubramanyaIyer

c. Gopala Krishna Bharthi

7. Musical form which is composed as garland of ragas are known as

a. Kriti

b. Kirtana

c. Ragamalika

d. Geetam

8. Upanga is related to

a. Kriti

b. Raga

c. Tala

d. Tillana

9. Identify the famous Trinity from the following composer

a. Mysore Vasudevachar

b. Swati Tirumal

c. Tyagaraja

d. Ragamdika

10. Number of branches of ManodharmaSangita is

a. 7

b. 3

c. 5

d. 2

11. Janaka Raga is a

a. Vakra Raga

b. Sampurna Raga

c. Audava Raga

d. Shadava Raga

12. Number of Svras occurring in Shadava Raga.

a. 7-17

b. 6-6

c. 5-5

d. 4-4

13. Author of SangitaSampradayaPradarsini is.

a. Venkatamakin

b. Matanga

c. Gopala Krishna Bharti

d. SubbaraDikshitar

14. Author of LakshanaGranthaSvramalaKalanidhi is.

a. PatnamSubranyaAiyar

b. Swati Tirunal

c. Ramamatya

d. MahaVaidyanathaIyer

15. Tanam is a branch of

a. KalpitaSangita

b. KalpanaSangita

c. Bhava Gita

d. Bhajan

16. Minimum three ragas occurs in a musical form

a. Tillana

b. Kriti

c. Ragamalika

d. Gamakas

17. How many varieties of Vakra ragas exist.

a. 1

b. 2

c. 3

d. 4

18. Identify one of the forms composer of varnams from the following.

a. GopalakrishnaBharati

b. PatnamSubramanyaIyer

c. Tyagoraja

d. Prabandham

19. Alapana is a branch of.

a. AbyasaGana

b. SabhnaGana

c. Tillana

d. Varnam

20. Audava-Shadava means ragas with

a. 5-6 Svaras

b. 6-7 svaras

c. 5-5 Svaras

d. 6-6 Svaras

21. MinumAngas of a Kriti is

a. 2

b. 3.

c. 5

d. 6

.

.

.

.

.

.

For the rest of the questions, download CBSE Class 12 Carnatics Music (Vocal) Sample Paper 2021 & its Marking Scheme from the following links.