CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Practical Syllabus (Revised): 2020-21

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Practical Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced) is available here.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry (Practical) Syllabus 2020-21

Evaluation Scheme for Practical Examination Marks Volumetric Analysis 08 Salt Analysis 08 Content Based Experiment 06 Project Work 04 Class record and viva 04 Net 30

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus for Practical (36 Periods)

Micro-chemical methods are given for several of the practical experiments. Wherever feasible, such techniques should be used.

[A] Chromatography

(i) Separation of pigments from extracts of leaves and flowers by paper chromatography and

determination of Rf values.

(ii) Separation of constituents present in an inorganic mixture containing two cations only

(constituents having large differences in Rf values to be provided).

A. Preparation of Inorganic Compounds

Preparation of double salt of Ferrous Ammonium Sulphate or Potash Alum. Preparation of Potassium Ferric Oxalate.

B. Tests for the functional groups present in organic compounds:

Unsaturation, alcoholic, phenolic, aldehydic, ketonic, carboxylic and amino (Primary) groups.

C. Characteristic tests of carbohydrates, fats and proteins in pure samples and their

detection in given foodstuffs.

D. Determination of concentration/ molarity of KMnO4 solution by titrating it against a standard solution of:

(i) Oxalic Acid,

(ii) Ferrous Ammonium Sulphate

(Students will be required to prepare standard solutions by weighing themselves).

E. Qualitative analysis

Determination of one cation and one anion in a given salt.

Cation : Pb2+, Cu2+ As3+, Aℓ3+, Fe3+, Mn2+, Zn2+, Cu2+, Ni2+, Ca2+, Sr2+, Ba2+, Mg2+, NH4

Anions: (CO3)2-, S2-, (SO3)2-, (NO2)-, (SO4)2-, Cℓ-, Br-, I-, PO3- 4, (C2O4)2-, CH3COO-, NO3

(Note: Insoluble salts excluded)

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry: Project work

Scientific investigations involving laboratory testing and collecting information from other sources

A few suggested Projects.

⇒ Study of the presence of oxalate ions in guava fruit at different stages of ripening.

⇒ Study of quantity of casein present in different samples of milk.

⇒ Preparation of soyabean milk and its comparison with the natural milk with respect to curd formation, effect of temperature,etc.

⇒ Study of the effect of Potassium Bisulphate as food preservative under various conditions

(temperature, concentration, time,etc.)

⇒ Study of digestion of starch by salivary amylase and effect of pH and temperature onit.

⇒ Comparative study of the rate of fermentation of following materials: wheat flour, gram flour, potato juice, carrot juice,etc.

⇒ Extraction of essential oils present in Saunf (aniseed), Ajwain (carum), Illaichi(cardamom).

⇒ Study of common food adulterants in fat, oil, butter, sugar, turmeric powder, chilli powder and pepper. Note: Any other investigatory project, which involves about 10 periods of work, can be chosen with the approval of the teacher.