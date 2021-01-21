CBSE Class 12 Commercial Art (Theory) Sample Paper 2021 Released: Download Now!

CBSE Sample Paper 2021 for Class 12 Commercial Art (Theory) is available here for download in PDF format. This CBSE 12th Commercial Art (Theory) Sample Paper 2021 is based on revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 and important for the preparation of upcoming Class 12 Commercial Art (Theory) board exam. Students preparing for CBSE 12th Commercial Art (Theory) board Exams 2021 are advised to download these resources and analyse them for better preparation.

CBSE Class 12 Commercial Art (Theory) Sample Paper 2021:

Time – 2hr, M.M. 30 Minute

Section - A

Answer the following question (1 X 6):

Symbolize the following color in our National Flag?

1. Saffron

2. White

3. Green

4. Navy Blue

5. 5. Mention the artist of the painting ‘ Haldi Grinders’

6. 6. Mention the sculpture made by the famous Artist D.P. Raj Choudhary

Section – B

Write answer in about 30 words (2 X3):

I. Evaluate the compositions arrangement of any two Rajasthani Minature painting

and Pahari Painting

1. Radha (Bani Thani

2. Krishna with Gopis

3. Bharat meets Rama at Chitrakut

4. Nand, Yadhoda & Krishna with Kinsmen going to Vrindavan

Section – C

Answer to be written for each question in 100 words (3 X 2):

1. Write an essay on origin and development of the Mughal Mmiature painting?

2. Describe the main feature of Deccan school.

3. Highlight the aesthetically aspects of famous painting ‘Kabir and Raidas or Krishna lifting

Mount Goverdhan

Section – D

Answer to be written in 200 words (6 X 1):

Write short note on any of the followings.

1. Chand Biwi Playing polo

2. The Evolution of Indian National Flag

3. Journey’s End

4. Mother and Child

Section – E

Answer to be written in 200 words: (6 X 1)

Describe any of the Rajasthani Painting base on the mythological book.

