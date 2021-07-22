CBSE Class 12 Board Exam: Important MCQ For Computer Science

Important MCQ for Class 12 Computer Science are available here. These questions have been published by CBSE.

Important MCQs for Class 12 Computer Science are available here. Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Computer Science board exam should study these questions well. As Term 1 of CBSE Class 12 will be based on multiple choice questions so these types of questions need emphasis.

Question:

Rohit, a student of class 12th, is learning CSV File Module in Python. During examination, he has been assigned an incomplete python code (shown below) to create a CSV File 'Student.csv' (content shown below). Help him in completing the code which creates the desired CSV File.

CSV File

1,AKSHAY,XII,A

2,ABHISHEK,XII,A

3,ARVIND,XII,A

4,RAVI,XII,A

5,ASHISH,XII,A

Incomplete Code

import_____ #Statement-1

fh = open(_____, _____, newline='') #Statement-2

stuwriter = csv._____ #Statement-3

data = []

header = ['ROLL_NO', 'NAME', 'CLASS', 'SECTION']

data.append(header)

for i in range(5):

roll_no = int(input("Enter Roll Number : "))

name = input("Enter Name : ")

Class = input("Enter Class : ")

section = input("Enter Section : ")

rec = [_____] #Statement-4

data.append(rec)

stuwriter. _____ (data) #Statement-5

fh.close()

i.

Identify the suitable code for blank space in line marked as Statement-1.

a) csv file

b) CSV

c) csv

d) Csv

Correct Answer : c) csv

ii.

Identify the missing code for blank space in line marked as Statement-2?

a) "School.csv","w"

b) "Student.csv","w"

c) "Student.csv","r"

d) "School.csv","r"

Correct Answer : b) "Student.csv","w"

iii.

Choose the function name (with argument) that should be used in the blank

space of line marked as Statement-3

a) reader(fh)

b) reader(MyFile)

c) writer(fh)

d) writer(MyFile)

Correct Answer : c) writer(fh)

iv.

Identify the suitable code for blank space in line marked as Statement-4.

a) 'ROLL_NO', 'NAME', 'CLASS', 'SECTION'

b) ROLL_NO, NAME, CLASS, SECTION

c) 'roll_no','name','Class','section'

d) roll_no,name,Class,sectionc) co.connect()

Correct Answer: d) roll_no,name,Class,section

v.

Choose the function name that should be used in the blank space of line marked as Statement-5 to create the desired CSV File?

a) dump()

b) load()

c) writerows()

d) writerow()

Correct Answer : c) writerows()

Question:

Amritya Seth is a programmer, who has recently been given a task to write a python code to perform the following binary file operations with the help of two user defined functions/modules:

a. AddStudents() to create a binary file called STUDENT.DAT containing student information – roll number, name and marks (out of 100) of each student.

b. GetStudents() to display the name and percentage of those students who have a percentage greater than 75. In case there is no student having percentage > 75 the function displays an appropriate message. The function should also display the average percent.

He has succeeded in writing partial code and has missed out certain statements, so he has left certain queries in comment lines. You as an expert of Python have to provide the missing statements and other related queries based on the following code of Amritya.

Answer any four questions (out of five) from the below mentioned questions.

import pickle

def AddStudents():

____________ #1 statement to open the binary file to

write data

while True:

Rno = int(input("Rno :"))

Name = input("Name : ")

Percent = float(input("Percent :"))

L = [Rno, Name, Percent]

____________ #2 statement to write the list L

into the file

Choice = input("enter more (y/n): ")

if Choice in "nN":

break

F.close()

def GetStudents():

Total=0

Countrec=0

Countabove75=0

with open("STUDENT.DAT","rb") as F:

while True:

try:

____________ #3 statement to read

from the file

Countrec+=1

Total+=R[2]

if R[2] > 75:

print(R[1], " has percent =

",R[2])

Countabove75+=1

except:

break

if Countabove75==0:

print("There is no student who has

percentage more than 75")

average=Total/Countrec

print("average percent of class = ",average)

AddStudents()

GetStudents()

i.

Which of the following commands is used to open the file “STUDENT.DAT” for writing only in binary format? (marked as #1 in the Python code)

a. F= open("STUDENT.DAT",'wb')

b. F= open("STUDENT.DAT",'w')

c. F= open("STUDENT.DAT",'wb+')

d. F= open("STUDENT.DAT",'w+')

Correct Answer : a. F= open("STUDENT.DAT",'wb')

ii.

Which of the following commands is used to write the list L into the binary file, STUDENT.DAT? (marked as #2 in the Python code)

a. pickle.write(L,f)

b. pickle.write(f, L)

c. pickle.dump(L,F)

d. f=pickle.dump(L)

Correct Answer: c. pickle.dump(L,F)

iii.

Which of the following commands is used to read each record from the binary file STUDENT.DAT? (marked as #3 in the Python code)

a. R = pickle.load(F)

b. pickle.read(r,f)

c. r= pickle.read(f)

d. pickle.load(r,f)

Correct Answer: a. R = pickle.load(F)

iv.

Which of the following statement(s) are correct regarding the file access modes?

a. ‘r+’ opens a file for both reading and writing. File object points to its beginning.

b. ‘w+’ opens a file for both writing and reading. Adds at the end of the existing file if it exists and creates a new one if it does not exist.

c. ‘wb’ opens a file for reading and writing in binary format. Overwrites

the file if it exists and creates a new one if it does not exist.

d. ‘a’ opens a file for appending. The file pointer is at the start of the file if the file exists.

Correct Answer: a

v.

Which of the following statements correctly explain the function of seek() method?

a. tells the current position within the file.

b. determines if you can move the file position or not.

c. indicates that the next read or write occurs from that position in a file.

d. moves the current file position to a given specified position

Correct Answer: d

