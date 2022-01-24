CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Sample Paper 2022 (Term 2): Questions & Answers with Marking Scheme- Download PDF!

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: Class 12 CBSE Sample Paper for Computer Science is available for the students to download below. The PDF links are shared at the end of the article. Also, check the marking scheme and the paper pattern below.

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: CBSE Class 12th students can begin their effective preparations for the upcoming CBSE Term 2 Board exam 2021-22 as the Term 2 Sample Papers have been released. Here, we have provided the CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Sample Paper and its Marking Scheme. Students of Class 12th would find it very useful to check the weightage of marks of each question below. Also, they can download the CBSE Sample paper and the marking scheme in PDF format.

CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper 2021-22: Class 12 Maths- Download Free PDF With Answers| CBSE Board Exam 2022



CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021-22 [Term 2]: Paper Pattern - Subjective or MCQ? Check How To Prepare Here!



CBSE Class 12 (Term 2) Computer Science Sample Paper 2021-22: Marking Scheme & Paper Format

The exam would be of 35 marks and would be completed in 2 hours. The code for Computer Science is 083. Check the General Instructions given before the paper here.

The question paper is divided into 3 sections – A, B and C

Section A would have 7 questions. Each question carries 2 marks. Section B would have 3 questions. Each question carries 3 marks. Section C is of 3 questions. Each question carries 4 marks.

Also Check!

Download All Sample Papers: CBSE Term 2 Class 12th 2021-22

CBSE Class 12 (Term 2) Computer Science Sample Paper 2021-22: Questions

Give any two characteristics of stacks.

Ans: Characteristics of Stacks:

It is a LIFO data structure

The insertion and deletion happens at one end i.e. from the top of the stack

Expand the following: SMTP , XML

Ans: SMTP : Simple Mail Transfer Protocol

XML: Extensible Mark Up Language

Out of the following, which is the fastest wired and wireless medium of transmission?

Infrared, coaxial cable, optical fibre, microwave, Ethernet cable

Ans: Wired- optical fibre

Wireless – microwave

A resultset is extracted from the database using the cursor object (that has been already created) by giving the following statement.

Mydata=cursor.fetchone()

(a) How many records will be returned by fetchone() method?

(b) What will be the datatype of Mydata object after the given command is executed?

Ans: (a) One record

(b) tuple

Alam has a list containing 10 integers. You need to help him create a program with separate user defined functions to perform the following operations based on this list.

Traverse the content of the list and push the even numbers into a stack.

Pop and display the content of the stack.

For Example:

If the sample Content of the list is as follows: N=[12, 13, 34, 56, 21, 79, 98, 22, 35, 38]

Sample Output of the code should be:

38 22 98 56 34 12

Ans: # Question No 8 (second option)

N=[12, 13, 34, 56, 21, 79, 98, 22,

35, 38]

def PUSH(S,N):

S.append(N)

def POP(S):

if S!=[]:

return S.pop()

else:

return None

ST=[]

for k in N:

if k%2==0:

PUSH(ST,k)

while True:

if ST!=[]:

print(POP(ST),end=" ")

else:

break

To check more such questions and answers click on the links below

CBSE Sample Papers Term 2: Computer Science Class 12

CBSE Sample Papers Term 2 Class 12 Computer Science: Answers with Marking Scheme