CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2021-22: Term 1 CBSE Board Exam 2021-22

Check CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2021-22 (for Term 1 exam) and download it in PDF format.

Check CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2021-22 (for Term 1 exam). It is based on latest exam pattern and also contain questions based on important concepts from which questions can be asked in upcoming Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Economics board exam 2021-22.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper for Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Released: Download Now With CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22

CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2021-22: Term 1

CBSE SAMPLE QUESTION PAPER – 2021-22

ECONOMICS (CLASS 12)

TERM 1

Time: 90 minutes Maximum Marks: 40

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS:

1. There are a total 60 questions in this paper out of which 50 questions are to be attempted.

2. This paper is divided into three Sections:

a. Section A – Contains 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

b. Section B – Contains 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

c. Section C – Contains 12 questions. Attempt any 10 questions.

3. All questions carry equal marks.

4. There is no negative marking.

QUESTIONS

SECTION A

(20 questions out of 24 questions are to be attempted)

The Government can achieve its budget objective of ‘Redistribution of Income’ by____________

(Fill up the blank with correct alternative)

a) managing the General Price Level in the economy to the desired level.

b) increasing the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of the economy.

c) bringing the production of goods and services under its direct and absolute control.

d) rationalisation of taxes in pro-poor direction.

Balance of Payments of an economy records_____________ for a fiscal year.

. (Fill up the blank with correct alternative)

a) income and expenditure of the government

b) inflow and outflow of funds of the government

c) inflow and outflow of foreign exchange to/from the economy

d) inflow and outflow of loans to/from the rest of the world

Identify which of the following bank does not interact directly with the general public?

(Choose the correct alternative)

a) Bank of India

b) State Bank of India

c) Central Bank of India

d) Reserve Bank of India

Identify which of the following is not an example of ‘invisible item’ under Current Account of the

Balance of Payments transactions: (Choose the correct alternative)

a) Air and sea transport

b) Postal and courier services

c) Education-related travel

d) Merchandise linked transactions

Read the following statements carefully and choose the correct alternative from the following:

Statement 1 – Demonetization was the step taken by the Government of India in order to tackle

the problems of corruption, black money, terrorism and circulation of fake currency in the Indian

Economy.

Statement 2 – Demonetization has ensured improved tax compliance in India over the period of

time.

Alternatives:

a) Both the statements are true.

b) Both the statements are false.

c) Statement 1 is true and Statement 2 is false

d) Statement 2 is true and Statement 1 is false

.

.

.

For answers and rest of the questions, download CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper & Marking Scheme.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2021-22 PDF

CBSE Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme 2021-22 PDF