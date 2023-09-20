Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th English Chapter 5 Flamingo (Poetry), Download PDF

Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers Class 12 Notes: This article hands out handwritten revision notes for CBSE Class 12 English Flamingo Poetry Chapter 5, Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers. These full revision notes are available for free download in PDF, here. CBSE’s updated and revised syllabus and guidelines have been checked and adhered to while making these revision notes, hence students can be carefree while referring to these.

Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers is an important chapter since it talks about a very underrated and sensitive topic. It deals with the ordeals, the issues, and the conflicts faced by a married woman in their marriage. It explores the problems and issues of married women shoved upon them by society. The patriarchial societies that we live in with chivalric uncertainty are talked about in this chapter.

Here, students can find a summary and line-by-line explanation of the poem. Also, find attached a brief note on the author and theme of the poem. These will assist you in understanding the chapter and clearing your concepts. Further, it will strengthen your preparation for the CBSE Board Examination.

About the author:

Adrienne Rich is a renowned poet known for her involvement in the contemporary women’s movement as a poet and theorist. She writes on militarism, racism, and such sensitive matters. Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers is one such extravagant piece by her. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. She has published nineteen volumes of poetry, three collections of essays, and other writings.

Theme of the Poem

Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers is a poem that expresses the constraints of a married life for a woman. It is a sensitive and significant topic to have a discussion about. It explores the concept of male dominance in the society. The patriotic and chivalric approach of society and the burden they put on women through this approach. The issues and conflicts in the life of a married woman have been portrayed here through beautiful and mesmerizing words. The most attractive part of this poem is the way of narration. The issues and problems mentioned here have been portrayed in the form of embroidery that Jennifer, the speaker’s Aunt creates on her tapestry. Her art takes the form of her expression of emotions and beliefs.

Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers Summary/Line-by-line Explanation

Aunt Jennifer’s tigers are placed across a screen (they are embroidered on a tapestry). These tigers are free to roam around the greenery they live in. They don’t fear the men, unlike her who is restrained from her freedom and is submissive in front of her husband. She also fears him constantly. She embroiders those tigers on the screen to express what she wants, no dominance, freedom, and a life where could roam freely like those tigers.

Her fingers are fluttering through her embroidery as she weaves tigers on the screen, so much so that it is hard to pull the ivory needle out of the tapestry. Her fluttering fingers are the symbol of her personality after domination by her husband, after her marriage. The weight of her marriage is so heavy upon her hands that they flutter while embroidering those tigers. The marriage ring that she is wearing seems heavy to her since she has been carrying that burden for so long now, but even after years of dominance and restrictions, she still fears her husband, and her hand trembles as she weaves tigers on the tapestry.

Even after her death, Aunt Jennifer’s hand will reflect upon the ordeals she had to go through in her marriage. The ring will still be attached to her fingers and they will thus be a reflection of her husband, of the person she was mastered by. Unlike her situation, the tiger that she has drawn will go on prancing freely, unafraid and proud of their freedom.

The tigers that Aunt Jennifer drew in her panel were representations of her personality. The kind of personality and life she wishes to have. She wants to be as free, unafraid, and proud as tigers and prance freely around the greenery. The thought of her being in such a free and unafraid marriage also makes her tremble. The fear that she will never live this kind of life, makes her fingers flutter.

