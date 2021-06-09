CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Elective) Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Get CBSE 12th Hindi (Elective) Syllabus 2021-2022 & know the course content along with the exam pattern. This CBSE 12th Hindi Syllabus 2021-22 is applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22. Students having Hindi subject must check all the details available in CBSE Class 12th Hindi (Elective) Syllabus 2021-22. Essential portion of CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Elective) Syllabus 2021-22 is given below.

Also Check:

New CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) for 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th: CBSE Curriculum for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Elective) Syllabus 2021-22:

https://img.jagranjosh.com/images/2021/June/962021/cbse-12th-hindi-elective-syllabus-2021-22-pdf-new.jpg

CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Elective) Syllabus 2021-22 includes essential details for the new CBSE academic session 2021-22 including section-wise weightage, course content to be read in 2021-2022, books prescribed by the board, instructions for the academic assessment. Download link for CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Elective) Syllabus given at the end of this article.

Class 12 NCERT books are recommended in CBSE Schools and are often prescribed by the CBSE. In the case of Class 12 Hindi (Elective) also, CBSE has recommended NCERT Textbooks. All CBSE Schools are encouraged to use Class 12 Hindi NCERT textbooks. CBSE 12th Hindi question papers are also based on NCERT books.

CBSE has published the new syllabus for classes 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th. CBSE Schools' Students studying in these classes are advised to follow the new syllabus & check content from textbooks prescribed by CBSE. You can also go through other important resources provided by Jagran Josh.

jagranjosh.com has also provided CBSE Sample Papers, NCERT Solutions, NCERT Books, Chapter-wise Important Questions, CBSE Practice Papers and other essential resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Board Exams. Students can check the School section on the homepage of jagranjosh.com to check related resources and tips & strategies given by subject experts. Links to reach some valuable articles are given below.

CBSE Board Exam: Tips to Use CBSE Sample Papers & Marking Schemes Effectively

Download CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Elective) Syllabus 2021-22