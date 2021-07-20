CBSE Class 12 History: Important MCQs With Answers (Published By CBSE)

Check important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 History. These questions and answers are important for CBSE Class 12 History exam.

Get important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 History and prepare for CBSE Class 12 History exam. As we all are aware that term 1 of CBSE Class 12 academic session 2021-2022 will be assessed through multiple-choice questions. So, students must understand the variety and difficulty level of the questions that might be asked in the exam.

Read the following excerpt carefully and answer any three questions: (1+1+1=3)

On 5 April 1930, Mahatma Gandhi spoke at Dandi:

When I left Sabarmati with my companions for this seaside hamlet of Dandi, I was not certain in my mind that we would be allowed to reach this place. Even while I was at Sabarmati there was a rumour that I might be arrested. I had thought that the Government might perhaps let my party come as far as Dandi, but not me certainly. If someone says that this betrays imperfect faith on my part, I shall not deny the charge. That I have reached here is in no small measure due to the power of peace and non-violence: that power is universally felt. The Government may, if it wishes, congratulate itself on acting as it has done, for it could have arrested every one of us. In saying that it did not have the courage to arrest this army of peace, we praise it. It felt ashamed to arrest such an army. He is a civilised man who feels ashamed to do anything which his neighbours would disapprove. The Government deserves to be congratulated on not arresting us, even if it desisted only from fear of world opinion. Tomorrow we shall break the salt tax law. Whether the Government will tolerate that is a different question. It may not tolerate it, but it deserves congratulation for the patience and forbearance it has displayed in regard to this party. … What if I and all the eminent leaders in Gujarat and in the rest of the country are arrested? This movement is based on the faith that when a whole nation is roused and on the march no leader is necessary.

(a) The Dandi March started from:

(i) Delhi

(ii) Meerut

(iii) Ahmadabad

(iv) Bardoli

(b) Why was Gandhiji certain that he would not be allowed to reach Dandi?

(i) British might arrest him on the way.

(ii) British might impose the Rowlatt Act on him.

(iii) The British deport him back to South Africa.

(iv) All of the above

(c) Choose the correct option.

Assertion(A): Gandhi made Salt a symbol of Protest.

Reason(R): Salt was used by Hindus and Muslims, it was used by rich and poor and the rate of tax was very high on salt.

(i) Both A and R are correct and R is the correct explanation of A.

(ii) Both A and R are correct but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(iii) A is incorrect but R is correct.

(iv) R is incorrect but A is correct.

(d) Consider the following statements:

a) Gandhi declared on 5th April that on 6th April he will break the salt law

b) He chose 6th April, because on this day Poorna Swarajya resolution was passed.

Choose the correct option:

(i) Only (a) is correct

(ii) Only (b) is correct

(iii) Both (a) and (b) are correct.

(iv) Neither (a) nor (b) is correct

Answers:

a) iii- The Dandi March started from the Sabarmati Ashram , Ahmadabad.( Sabarmati Ashram mentioned in the passage. It was located in Ahmedabad. Inference Based)

b) i- Gandhiji was sure that the British will arrest him on the way to Dandi.( Mentioned in the passage)

c) i - Gandhiji deliberately chose salt as a symbol of protest because it was used by both Hindus and Muslims and by rich and poor. Therefore, both A and R are correct and R is the correct reason. (Critical thinking required HOT Question)

d) i- Only a is correct, b is incorrect because Poorna Swarajya Resolution was passed on the 31st of December 1929. (competency based- prior knowledge related to Dandi March required).

Question: Read the following excerpt carefully and answer any three questions: (1+1+1=3)

A prayer to Agni

Here are two verses from the Rigveda invoking Agni, the God of Fire:

Bring, O strong one, this sacrifice of ours to the Gods, O wise one, as a liberal giver. Bestow on us, O

priest, abundant food. Agni, obtain, by sacrificing, mighty wealth for us. Pro-cure, O Agni, for ever to him who pays to you (the gift of) nourishment the wonderful cow. May a son be ours, offspring that

continues our line ...

Verses such as these were composed in a special kind of Sanskrit, known as Vedic Sanskrit. They were taught orally to men belonging to priestly families.

a) Vedic Sanskrit is considered to be important because

(i) It was the language of common people

(ii) The Vedic verses were written in Sanskrit

(iii) Sanskrit was not spoken by Brahmins

(iv) Sanskrit was the major language of South India

b) Why were sacrifices performed during the Vedic Period?

(i) For the birth of daughters

(ii) For the birth of sons

(iii) For spiritual satisfaction

(iv) For seeking the blessings of Buddha

c) Choose the correct option.

Assertion(A): Agni was the God of Fire in the Vedic tradition.

Reason(R): Therefore offerings were made to agni so that in form of smoke they would reach the Gods living in the sky and invoke their blessings

(i) Both A and R are correct and R is the correct explanation of A.

(ii) Both A and R are correct but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(iii) A is incorrect but R is correct.

(iv) R is incorrect but A is correct.

d) Consider the following statements:

a) Rig Veda consists of hymns in praise of Agni, Indra, Soma etc

b) Many of these hymns were chanted when sacrifices were performed. Choose the correct option:

(i) Only (a) is correct

(ii) Only (b) is correct.

(iii) Both (a) and (b) are correct.

(iv) Neither (a) nor (b) is correct

Answers:

a) ii- Vedic hymns were created in Vedic Sanskrit (inference can be made from the passage)

b) ii- for the birth of sons (can be interpreted from the passage)

c) i - A is correct and R is the correct reason. Agni was considered to be the messenger God, hence offerings were made to Agni. (Critical thinking required- HOT Question)

d) iii- both a and b are correct (competency based - indirect connection with the passage. Needs conceptual clarity HOT Question)

More questions are given in the PDF of CBSE Class 12 History Question Bank (published by CBSE). You can download it from the link given below