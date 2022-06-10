CBSE Class 12 History Term 2 Exam 2022: Download Question Paper (PDF); Check Answer Key

CBSE Class 12 History Term 2 Exam 2022 was conducted today across India. Check the question paper and download it in PDF format along with the answer key.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 History Exam was conducted today across the country. On June 10, 2022, all the students of class 12th gathered outside their exam centres following all the guidelines of CBSE regarding Covid 19 and appeared for their History Term 2 exam 2022. The students informed our reporters that the question paper was easy and the answers were easy to write. The student's and experts' opinions can be checked below.

Also, download the question paper below and check the answer key.

CBSE Class 12 History Term 2 Exam 2022: Question Paper Download

Download the question paper here below and know the paper pattern.

Section-A: Questions were Short Answer type questions of 3 marks each. The answer to each question should not exceed 80 words.

Section-B: Questions were Long Answer type questions, carrying 6 marks. The answer to this question should not exceed 150-200 words.

Section-C: Questions were Case-Based questions, carrying 4 marks each with subparts.

Section-D: Questions were carrying 2 marks

CBSE Class 12 History Term 2 Exam 2022: Answers to Major Questions

Describe the three lists of Federalism provided by the Drafting Committee in the Constituent Assembly

Ans. The three lists

1) Union List

2) State List and

3) Concurrent List

"The jotedars were more effective than that of zamindars in the villages". Examine the statement in the context of Permanent Settlement.

Ans. Within the villages, the power of jotedars was more effective than that of Zamindars because the Zamindars often lived in Urban areas whereas the jotedars were located in the villages and exercised direct control over a considerable section of poor villagers.

Examine how the lives of Paharis in the hills of Raj Mahal were intimately connected to the forests.

Ans. Paharis of the RajMahal hills lived in huts under the tamarind groves and they rested under the shadow of mango trees.

They considered the whole of the region as their personal land

They hunted in the forests and practised shifting cultivation

They often resisted the entry of outsiders into their region.

Explain the main provisions of Subsidiary Alliance as devised by Lord Wellesley in 1798

Ans. In a Subsidiary Alliance, princely rulers were forbidden from making any negotiations and treaties with any other Indian ruler without first making inquiries to Company officials. They were also forbidden from maintaining any standing armies. They were instead to be protected by the troops of the European companies, paying for their upkeep.

Explain the provisions of the Irwin- Gandhi pact. Why is it criticised by radical nationalists?

Ans. The main provisions of the Gandhi Irwin Pact were

Discontinuation of the Salt March by the Indian National Congress Participation by the Indian National Congress in the Second Round Table Conference Withdrawal of all ordinances issued by the Government of India imposing curbs on the activities of the Indian National Congress Withdrawal of all prosecutions relating to several types of political offences (Rowlatt Act) except those involving violence Release of prisoners arrested for participating in the Salt March Removal of the tax on salt, allowed the Indians to produce, trade, and sell salt legally and for their own private use.

