CBSE Class 12 History Paper Analysis 2022: Easy Paper, High Marks, Say Students & Experts- Answer Key Soon!

CBSE Class 12 History Term 2 Exam 2022 was conducted across the country today. Check the student reactions and expert opinions on the Term 2 History Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 12 History Term 2 Exam 2022 was conducted today, June 10, 2022. The students were seen entering the exam centres in proper queues and following all the norms and guidelines for Covid19 issued by CBSE. Our reporters from Jagran Josh went to various exam centres of Delhi NCR to know the first reactions of the students. Check what the students said, what the experts say about the CBSE Class 12 History Paper 2022 below. Also, find the answer key once our experts solve the paper linked in this article.

CBSE Class 12 History Term 2 Exam 2022: Check question paper and answer key- Link to be active soon!

CBSE Class 12 History Paper Analysis 2022: Student Reactions

The students were seen exiting with great satisfaction on their faces. The students reported an easy paper, which was a bit lengthy but easily completed in time.

“It was a very easy paper. I had a great paper and expect 90% and more in this paper”, said Deepak Verma outside the Mayur Vihar centre.

“The paper was easier than other papers this year. I had a not so good geography paper, but history will save my marks,” said, Sharda, from Ghaziabad.

The students also were glad that the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 History paper was all based on the sample paper released by the CBSE Board earlier. The Term 2 exam was subjective and thus the students found it easier to appear for than the Term 1 exam.

CBSE Class 12 History Paper Analysis 2022: Expert Reactions

CBSE Class 12 History Term 2 exam was easy for the students and they expect good marks in the exam. After going through the paper, many teachers and experts reported that the exam would deliver good marks to the students this time. “History exam can be a catalyst in scoring better marks for the students this Term,” said the teacher from DPS. Many students had scored fewer marks in the last Term but the students in this Term had a better exams due to the subjective nature of the paper.

“It was just like the sample paper and the students are surely going to score between 85-95% marks in this exam”, says the expert at Jagran Josh.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams are now coming to an end in the coming 5 days. The final exam would be conducted on June 15, 2022.

