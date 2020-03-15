CBSE 12th Mathematics Board Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers from Chapter 10 - Vector Algebra

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has announced the date for Class 12th Mathematics Examination 2020 and it will be held on March 17, 2020. The students who are appearing in the CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Board Examination 2020 can go through the below-mentioned questions for Chapter 10 - Vector Algebra. These Questions are strictly based on the latest pattern prescribed by the CBSE Board.

Question 1-

Answer:

Question 2-

Answer: Area of the parallelogram is 1/2√62 sq. units.

Question 3-

{Hint: a2 = (b - c cosA)2 + (c sinA)2}

Question 4- Using vectors, find the area of the △ABC with vertices A(1, 2, 3), B(2, –1, 4)

and C(4, 5, –1).

Answer: The area of the △ABC is 1/2√274sq. units.

Question 5- Find the sine of the angle between the vectors mentioned below:

Answer: sin θ = 2 /√7

Question 6- Find the angle between the below-mentioned vectors:

Answer: θ = cos -1 (1/ 2√39)

Question 7- Find a vector of magnitude 6, which is perpendicular to both the vectors given below:

Answer:

Question 8-

Answer: The direction cosines are: 2/3, 3/7, -6/7

Question 9- Using vectors, find the value of k, such that the points (k, –10, 3), (1, –1, 3) and (3, 5, 3) are collinear.

Answer: k = -2

Question 10-

Answer:

The students appearing for CBSE 12th Mathematics Examination 2020 will find these questions helpful for the last minute preparation for the upcoming CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Examination 2020. These questions are strictly based on the latest CBSE pattern prescribed by the Board. The questions mentioned above are based on the NCERT textbook, previous year papers and sample papers.