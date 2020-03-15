CBSE 12th Mathematics Board Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers from Chapter 8 - Application of Integrals

The CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Examination 2020 will be held on March 17, 2020. The students appearing in the CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Board Examination 2020 can go through the below-mentioned questions for Chapter 8 - Application of Integrals.

Question 1- Draw a rough sketch of the given curve y = 1 +|x + l|, x = - 3, x = 3, y = 0 and find the area of the region bounded by them, using integration.

Answer: 16 sq units

Question 2- Compute the area bounded by the lines x + 2y =2, y - x =1 and 2x + y = 7.

Answer: 6 sq units

Question 3- Draw a rough sketch of the region {(x, y): y2 ≤ 6 ax and x2 + y2 ≤ 16a2}. Also, find the area of the region sketched using the method of integration.

Answer:

Area of the region is:

Question 4- Find the area of the region bounded by the triangle whose vertices are (- 1, 1), (0, 5) and (3, 2), using integration.

Answer: 15 / 2 sq units.

Question 5- Find the area bounded by the curve y =sin x between x = 0 and x = 2π

Answer: 4 sq units

Question 6- Find the area bounded by the curve y = √x, x = 2y + 3 in the first quadrant and X-axis.

Answer: 9 sq units.

Question 7- Find the area of the region bounded by y = √x and y = x.

Answer: 1 / 6 sq units.

Question 8- Determine the area under the curve y = √a2 - x2 included between the lines x = 0 and x = a.

Answer: πa2 / 4 sq units.

Question 9- Draw a rough sketch of the curve y = √x -1 in the interval [1, 5]. Find the area under the curve and between the lines x = 1 and x = 5.

Answer: 16 / 3 sq units.

Question 10-Sketch the region {(x, 0) : y = √ (4 - x2 )} and X-axis. Find the area of the region using integration.

Answer: 2π sq units

The above-mentioned questions are strictly based on the latest CBSE pattern prescribed by the CBSE Board. The students appearing for the CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Examination 2020 will find these questions helpful for the last minute preparation for the upcoming Examination.