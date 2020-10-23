CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2021 Released (With Answer & CBSE Marking Scheme)

CBSE Class 12th Physical Education Sample Paper 2021 is available here for download in PDF format along with CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Marking Scheme 2021. With this article, students can download these resources from the links given at the end of this article. CBSE 12th Sample Paper 2021 & CBSE 12th Marking Scheme 2021 are the most important resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021 for Physical Education:

Sample Paper (2020-21) Subject: P.E. (048) Class: XII

Maximum Marks: 70, Time: 3:00Hrs.

1. The question paper consists of 30 questions and all are compulsory

2. Question 1-12 carry 01 mark each and are Multiple Choice Questions

3. Questions 13-16carry 02 marks each and shall not exceed 40-60 words

4. Questions 17-26 carry 03 marks each and shall not exceed 80 -100 words

5. Questions 27 - 30 carry 05 marks each and shall not exceed 150-200words

Q1. Interval Training is used for developing

a. Flexibility

b. Agility

c. Endurance

d. Speed

OR

Resistance ability against fatigue is called

a. Strength

b. Speed

c. Endurance

d. Agility

Q2. Acceleration of an object will increase as the net force increases depending on its

a. Density

b. Mass

c. Shape

d. Volume

Q3. Physiological factor determining speed:

a. Explosive strength

b. Body weight

c. Muscle composition

d. Both a) & c)

OR

________bone comes out of socket in hip dislocation.

a. Femur

b. Humerus

c. Tibia

d. Fibula

Q4. The word Meso in Mesomorph is related to

a. Fat

b. Lean

c. Muscular

d. None of the above

Q5. A pattern of disobedience can be observed in children suffering from

a. ODD

b. ADHD

c. OCD

d. SPD

Q6. What is Bye?

a. It’s a method of drawing fixture.

b. Point system for team games.

c. Advantage given to a team to not to play in initial round.

d. Placing of teams according to previous performance.

Q7. Dislocation is related to

a. Bone injury

b. Skin Injury

c. Muscular Injury

d. Joint injury

OR

Fracture where a part of broken bone enters another bone

a. Simple fracture

b. Compound fracture

c. Impacted fracture

d. Green stick fracture

Q8. Ability to achieve maximum speed from stationary position is called______?

a. Speed endurance

b. Acceleration ability

c. Locomotors ability

d. Movement speed

Q9. What is the value placed for Male in VO2 MAX formula?

Q 10. One of the possible causes for Obesity could be?

a. Heredity

b. Excessive eating

c. Fast metabolism

d. Both a) & b)

