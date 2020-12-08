CBSE Class 12 Physics Practical Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced) is available here. Link to download revised CBSE 12th Physics Practical Syllabus for the academic session 2020-21 is given at the end of this article. Here you will also get links to access other important articles for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2021.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Practical Exam syllabus 2020-21 (Revised):

The record to be submitted by the students at the time of their annual examination has to include:

Record of at least 8 Experiments [with 4 from each section], to be performed by the students.

Record of at least 6 Activities [with 3 each from section A and section B], to be demonstrated by teacher

Evaluation Scheme

Time Allowed: Three hours, Max. Marks: 30

Two experiments one from each section 8+8 marks Practical record [experiments and activities] 7 marks Viva on experiments, and activities 7 marks Total 30 marks

SECTION–A Experiments

1. To determine resistivity of two / three wires by plotting a graph for potential difference versus current.

2. To find resistance of a given wire / standard resistor using a metre bridge.

OR

To verify the laws of combination (series) of resistances using a metre bridge.

OR

To verify the laws of combination (parallel) of resistances using a metre bridge.

3. To compare the EMF of two given primary cells using a potentiometer.

OR

To determine the internal resistance of a given primary cell using a potentiometer.

4. To determine resistance of a galvanometer by half-deflection method and to find its figure of merit.

5. To convert the given galvanometer (of known resistance and figure of merit) into a voltmeter of desired range and to verify the same.

OR

To convert the given galvanometer (of known resistance and figure of merit) into an ammeter of desired range and to verify the same.

6. To find the frequency of AC mains with a sonometer.

Activities

1. To measure the resistance and impedance of an inductor with or without iron core.

2. To measure resistance, voltage (AC/DC), current (AC) and check continuity of a given circuit using a multimeter.

3. To assemble a household circuit comprising three bulbs, three (on/off) switches, a fuse and a power source.

4. To assemble the components of a given electrical circuit.

5. To study the variation in potential drop with length of a wire for a steady current.

6. To draw the diagram of a given open circuit comprising at least a battery, resistor/rheostat, key, ammeter and voltmeter. Mark the components that are not connected in proper order and correct the circuit and also the circuit diagram.

Experiments

SECTION-B

1. To find the focal length of a convex lens by plotting graphs between u and v or between 1/u and 1/v.

2. To find the focal length of a convex mirror, using a convex lens.

OR

To find the focal length of a concave lens, using a convex lens.

3. To determine angle of minimum deviation for a given prism by plotting a graph between angle of incidence and angle of deviation.

4. To determine refractive index of a glass slab using a travelling microscope.

5. To find refractive index of a liquid by using convex lens and plane mirror.

6. To draw the I-V characteristic curve for a p-n junction diode in forward bias and reverse bias.

Activities

1. To identify a diode, an LED, a resistor and a capacitor from a mixed collection of such items.

2. Use of a multimeter to see the unidirectional flow of current in case of a diode and an LED and check whether a given electronic component (e.g., diode) is in working order.

3. To study the effect of intensity of light (by varying distance of the source) on an LDR.

4. To observe refraction and lateral deviation of a beam of light incident obliquely on a glass slab.

5. To observe polarization of light using two Polaroids.

6. To observe diffraction of light due to a thin slit.

7. To study the nature and size of the image formed by a (i) convex lens, (ii) concave mirror, on a screen by using a candle and a screen (for different distances of the candle from the lens/mirror).

8. To obtain a lens combination with the specified focal length by using two lenses from the given set of lenses.

