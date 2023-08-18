CBSE Planning Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 4 of Business Studies, Download PDF

CBSE Planning Class 12 Mind Map: Find attached mind maps for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 4, Planning. These mind maps can assist students in making motes during preparation and quick revision at the time of examinations. These mind maps are based on the updated CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024. Students can be carefree while referring to these. We have also attached a PDF download link below for your reference.

Mind maps are a great tool for note-making. It is important to make notes while reading the chapters, this practice not only enhances your retaining power but also ensures that all the important points are covered during revision. The habit of making notes enhances your remembering power, makes the information last longer, and strengthens your exam preparation. Mind maps further add value to your notes since they are a visual representation of all the important information, put into a format that is easy to understand and capture. Thus, mind maps must be prepared by students while reading the chapters. Various softwares are available online that can be used by students for mind mapping. Some of the few examples are Canva, MindMeister, Miro, Zapier, and many more.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 4, Planning Mind Map is presented below as follows:

To download Planning Mind Map in PDF, click on the link below

We hope that students find these mind maps useful, informative, concise, and easily understandable.

