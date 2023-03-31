CBSE Class 12 Psychology Important Case Study Based Questions 2023: Read and Solve for Better Grades

Psychology Important Case Study questions for CBSE Class 12: Practice important Psychology Case Study-based questions for CBSE class 12. These questions are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Psychology Board Exam 2023.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2023: Hello students! kudos to the efforts you put into tackling your 2023 board examinations. We understand that the last few weeks were tremendously tiring, both mentally and physically. Don’t worry, take a deep breath and relax as this is the final phase of your CBSE examination 2023. The class 12 Psychology exam is the last in the lane. Its paper code is 037. The exam is planned for 05th April 2023. The exam will be for 3 hours scheduled between 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM. We believe you have already solved the sample question and previous year papers for Class 12 Psychology and must be aware of the exam pattern. If not, please refer to the links below.

Read:

As you know the tail segment of the paper comprises case study-based questions that require deep thinking and an eye for details. To help you with that, we have added important case study-based questions for your practice. Keep up with this post for the questions.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology, Important Case Study-Based Questions:

Case 1:

Read the following case study and answer the questions that follow:

Sundar, a college-going 20-year-old male, has moved from his home town to live in a big city. He has continuous fear of insecurity and feels that enemy soldiers are following him. He gets very tense when he spots anyone in a uniform and feels that they are coming to catch him. This intense anxiety is interfering with his work and relationship, and his friends are extremely concerned as it does not make any sense to them. Sundar occasionally laughs abruptly and inappropriately and sometimes stops speaking mid-sentence, scanning off in the distance as though he sees or hears something. He expresses concern about the television and radio in the room potentially being monitored by the enemies. His beliefs are fixed and if they are challenged, his tone becomes hostile.

Q1. Based on the symptoms being exhibited, identify the disorder. Explain the other symptoms that can be seen in this disorder.

Q2. Define delusion and inappropriate affect. Support it with the symptoms given in the above case study.

Case 2:

Read the case and answer the questions that follow.

Alfred Binet, in 1905, was requested by the French government to devise a method by which students who experienced difficulty in school could be identified. Binet and his colleague, Theodore Simon, began developing questions that focused on areas not explicitly taught in schools those days, such as memory, and attention skills related to problem-solving. Using these questions, Binet determined which were the ones that served as the best predictors of school success.

Binet quickly realised that some children were able to answer more advanced questions than older children were generally able to answer and vice versa. Based on this observation, Binet suggested the concept of mental age or a measure of intelligence based on the average abilities of children of a certain age group. This first intelligence test is referred to as the Binet-Simon Scale. He insisted that intelligence is influenced by many factors, it changes over time, and it can only be compared in children with similar backgrounds.

Q1. Identify the approach on which the Binet-Simon Intelligence Scale is based. Discuss its features.

Q2. ‘Binet quickly realised that some children were able to answer more advanced questions than older children were generally able to answer and vice versa’.Why do individuals differ in intelligence? Using examples, give reasons for your answer.

Case 3:

Read the following case study and answer the questions that follow :

All the Indian settlers were contemptuously and without distinction dubbed “coolies” and forbidden to walk on footpaths or be out at night without permits.

Mahatma Gandhi quickly discovered colour discrimination in South Africa and confronted the realisation that being Indian subjected him to it as well. At a particular train station, railway employees ordered him out of the carriage despite his possessing a first-class ticket. Then on the stagecoach for the next leg of his journey, the coachman, who was white, boxed his ears. A Johannesburg hotel also barred him from lodging there. Indians were commonly forbidden to own land in Natal, while ownership was more permissible for native-born people.

In 1894, the Natal Bar Association tried to reject Gandhi on the basis of race. He was nearly lynched in 1897 upon returning from India while disembarking from a ship moored at Durban after he, his family, and 600 other Indians had been forcibly quarantined, allegedly due to medical fears that they carried plague germs.

Q1. What is the difference between prejudice and discrimination ? On the

basis of the incidents in the above case study, identify a situation for each

which are examples of prejudice and discrimination.

Q2. What do you think could have been a source of these prejudices ? Explain

any two sources.

Case 4:

Read the given case carefully and answer the questions that follow:

Harish belonged to a family of four children, him being the eldest. Unlike any first born, he was not given the attention he should have had. His father worked as an accountant, while his mother stayed at home to look after the kids. He dropped out of school and could barely manage to get work for a little salary.

His relationship with his family played an important role in building his disposition. He felt a certain feeling of insecurity with his siblings, especially his brother Tarun, who was able to finish college because of parental support.

Due to the hopelessness Harish felt, he started engaging in drinking alcohol with his high school friends. Parental negligence caused emotional turmoil. He also had insomnia which he used as a reason for drinking every night.

Over time, Harish had to drink more to feel the effects of the alcohol. He got grouchy or shaky and had other symptoms when he was not able to drink or when he tried to quit.

In such a case, the school would be the ideal setting for early identification and intervention. In addition, his connection to school would be one of the most significant protective factors for substance abuse. His school implemented a variety of early intervention strategies which did not help him as he was irregular and soon left school. Some protective factors in school would be the ability to genuinely experience positive emotions through good communication.

(i)It has been found that certain family systems are likely to produce abnormal functioning in individual members.

In the light of the above statement, the factors underlying Harish's condition can be related to model.

(A) Humanistic

(B) Behavioural

(C) Socio-cultural

(D) Psychodynamic

(ii) Over time, Harish needed to drink more before he could feel the effects of the alcohol. This means that he built a alcohol. towards the

(A) Withdrawal

(B) Tolerance

(C) Stress inoculation

(D) All of the above

(iii)He got grouchy or shaky and had other symptoms when he was not able to drink or when he tried to quit. This refers to

(A) Low willpower symptoms.

(B) Addiction symptoms

(C) Withdrawal symptoms

(D) Tolerance symptoms

(iv) Which of the following is not true about substance related and addictive disorders?

(A) Alcoholism unites millions of families through social interactions and get-togethers.

(B) Intoxicated drivers are responsible for many road accidents.

(C) It also has serious effects on the children of persons with this disorder.

(D) Excessive drinking can seriously damage physical health.

Case 5:

Read the given case carefully and answer the questions that follow:

Monty was only 16 years when he dealt with mixed emotions for every couple of months. He shares that sometimes he felt like he was on top of the world and that nobody could stop him. He would be extremely confident. Once these feelings subsided, he would become depressed and lock himself in the room. He would neither open the door for anyone nor come out.

He shares, "My grades were dropping as I started to breathe rapidly and worry about almost everything under the sun. I felt nervous, restless and tense, with an increased heart rate. My family tried to help but I wasn't ready to accept." His father took him to the doctor, who diagnosed him. Teenage is a tough phase as teenagers face various emotional and psychological issues. How can one differentiate that from a disorder? Watch out when one is hopeless and feels helpless. Or, when one is not able to control the powerful emotions. It has to be confirmed by a medical practitioner.

During his sessions, Monty tries to clear many myths. He gives his perspective of what he experienced and the treatment challenges. "When I was going through it, I wish I had met someone with similar experiences so that I could have talked to her/him and understood why I was behaving the way I was. By talking openly, I hope to help someone to cope with it and believe that it is going to be fine one day."

Now, for the last five years Monty has been off medication and he is leading a regular life. Society is opening up to address mental health issues in a positive way, but it always helps to listen to someone who has been through it.

(i)Monty's symptoms are likely to be those of

(A) ADHD and anxiety disorder

(B) Bipolar disorder and generalised anxiety disorder

(C) Generalised anxiety disorder and oppositional defiant disorder

(D) Schizophrenia

(ii) During his sessions, Monty tried to clear many myths. Which one of the following is a myth?

(A) Normality is the same as conformity to social norms.

(B) Adaptive behaviour is not simply maintenance and survival but also includes growth and fulfilment.

(C) People are hesitant to consult a doctor or a psychologist because they are ashamed of their problems.

(D) Genetic and biochemical factors are involved in causing mental disorders.

(iii) With an understanding of Monty's condition, which of the following is a likely symptom he may also be experiencing?

(A) Frequent washing of hands

(B) Assuming alternate personalities

(C) Persistent body related symptoms, which may or may not be related to any serious medical condition

(D) Prolonged, vague, unexplained and intense fears that are not attached to any particular object

(iv) Teenage is a tough phase as teenagers face various emotional and psychological issues. The disorder manifested in the early stage of development is classified as,

(A) Feeding and eating disorder

(B) Trauma and stressor related disorder

(C) Neurodevelopmental disorder

(D) Somatic symptom disorder

Also Read: