CBSE Class 12 Psychology Previous Year Question Papers PDF Download

CBSE Psychology Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: The previous year question papers of CBSE Class 12th Psychology have been provided here. Attempting to solve these previous year question papers would help candidates gain insight into the potential topics, chapters and questions that could come in the board examination.

CBSE Psychology Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: In this article, we have compiled and presented the past year question papers of Psychology for candidates who are pursuing Psychology subject under Humanities/Arts stream in their senior secondary i.e CBSE class 12th. These previous year question papers will prove beneficial to you as you start to revise through your syllabus in order to appear for the pre-board examination and appear for mock tests. By solving these, you will be able to develop your own ideas about the topics and chapters that could be asked in the examination based on the trends followed by the board earlier.

Here, we are providing the previous years’ question papers of Psychology starting academic year 2015-16 to 2021-22.

CBSE Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12 Psychology

CBSE Class 12th Psychology past year question papers are tabulated below:

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Marking Scheme

(Code No. 037)

Time: 3 hrs.

Max. Marks: 70

First we will be looking at the unitwise marks division of the course content:

Units Name of the unit Marks Unit–1 Variations in Psychological Attributes 13 Unit-2 Self and Personality 13 Unit-3 Meeting Life Challenges 9 Unit-4 Psychological Disorders 12 Unit–5 Therapeutic Approaches 9 Unit–6 Attitude and Social Cognition 8 Unit–7 Social Influence and Group Processes 6 Total 70

Now let us look at the question paper design and the typology of questions for CBSE Class 12 Psychology 2022-23:





S. No. Typology of Questions Total Marks % Weightage 1 Remembering and Understanding: Exhibiting memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers; Demonstrating understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions and stating main ideas 25 35 2 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different Way. 31 45 3 Formulating, Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examining and breaking information into parts by identifying motives or causes; Making inferences and finding evidence to support generalizations; Presenting and defending opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria; Compiling information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions 14 20 Total 70 100 Practical 30



What is the importance of the Psychology Question Paper for the CBSE Class 12 Students?

Previous year papers of the board examination, for any subject, helps students a lot in their overall preparation. This is because previous year question papers contain the questions that have already been asked in the past years. These questions have already been put in the question paper and over the years a lot of these questions repeat themselves with minor to no changes in them.

Thus, before a candidate appears for their Psychology board examination, it becomes extremely necessary for them to have a careful look over these previous year board exam question papers. It will give them an idea of the overall examination and questions pattern. candidates to have an overview of the whole examination pattern.

Why should one solve Psychology Previous Year Question Papers?

By attempting to solve a few CBSE Class 12 Psychology previous year question papers, students will expose themselves to what the students in previous board examinations have faced. Thus, they will give themselves a taste of what their own board examinations are likely to be. Solving some of the past year questions, say upto 215-16 session, will help students give their best performance.

