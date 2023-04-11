CBSE Class 12 Spanish Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Spanish Syllabus 2024: The article provides the updated and detailed syllabus for CBSE Spanish Class 12. Download the 2023-24 unit-wise syllabus pdf.

CBSE Spanish Syllabus for Class 12: Hello readers! If you are reading this post then you must be an academic enthusiast who is looking for all sorts of study material to help your studies. Well, that is commendable. It is important to have a hold on all the subjects added to your curriculum. Apart from academic electives, language subjects also play a key role in overall student development. To take a foot forward in this direction CBSE has added a list of languages that students can learn along with their academics. There are more than 30 languages offered by CBSE for class 11 and 12 students. Spanish is one of them. The subject code for Spanish is 196. CBSE Class 12 Students who have opted for Spanish as their language elective in group L should check its syllabus provided below.

CBSE Class 12 Spanish Syllabus 2023-24

Section - A: Applied Grammar

(i) Revision of all Morphological and Syntactic elements prescribed for Class 11.

(ii) “Quiero /voy a intentar / pienso / tengo la intención de + infinitvo”, “Ir + a + infinitivo”, “Pensar + infinitivo”, “Le importaría + infinitivo?”, “Podría/podrá + infinitivo?”, “Yo creo que / opino / pienso que + indicativo”.

(iii) The subjunctive mood (present), its use as an independent clause and with conditional clauses:

“Quiero/necesito in present / condicional tense + infinitivo”.

“Quieres que + present tense of subjunctive, “Que + presente tense of subjunctive”, “Es necesario/ importante /esencial /mejor que + subjunctive”, “¡Qué lástima/rabia/pena/suerte/ maravilla que + present tense of subjunctive”, “Es mejor/ Lo mejor es que + subjunctive”,

“(No) (me, te,) gusta que + subjunctive”, “Es una pena/lástima que + subjunctive”, “Siempre que

+ subjunctive”, “En caso de que + subjunctive”, “Estar seguro de que, “dudo (de) que+ subjunctive”, “Temo/ me preocupa que + subjunctive”.

“A lo mejor, igual, seguramente + adjective”, “Puede que, es posible que + subjunctive”.

(iv) Use of the gerund and the participle.

(v) Active and passive voice and the uses of “Se”

Section - B: Reading Comprehension

Unseen passages with questions to be answered in Spanish from the passages

Section - C: Composition and Writing

Short compositions in Spanish (one of 90-10 words and another of 150-180 words) on a topic related to the life and its surrounding. (200 words)

Section - D: Culture/Civilization/Literature

Basic information on the history and culture of pre-colonial and postcolonial Latin America,

besides the cultural and civilisational information acquired in Class XI.

Learners are expected to know about the three most important pre-colonial cultures- the

Aztecs, the Mayas, and the Incas. Learners are also expected to receive simple facts about the

postcolonial history of Latin America like the War of Independence, the Mexican Revolution,

and the Cuban Revolution. Learners are expected to know simple facts about dates, reasons and

consequences.

Learners will also explore different aspects of Latin American customs and traditions.

The teacher is expected to make choices of texts as per the general competence of the

class.

Learners will learn about some important literary figures from Latin America. The following additional choice of authors is added in addition to the ones prescribed in Class 11:

a) Octavio Paz, works such as Vislumbres de la India and Cuento de dos jardines b) Rubén Darío, works such as Azul and La isla de oro.

Prescribed textbook: Relevant chapters may be referred to for use as per the prescribed syllabus.

Aula international 3 (CD + workbook), by Jaime Corpas, Difusión.

Reference textbook:

Collins Gem Spanish School Dictionary, Collins.

en acción Curso de español 2, (CD + workbook) by Elena Verdia, Marisa Gonzalez, et. al., enClave ELE

Compañeros 3 (CD + workbook) by Francísca Castro, et. al., SGEL.

En directo, nivel medio (CD + Workbook) by Aquilino Sánchez Pérez

To get the complete syllabus in pdf format click on the link mentioned below.

Related:

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-2024 PDFs (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2023-24