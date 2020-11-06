CBSE Class 12th Graphics Sample Paper 2021 Released With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme

CBSE: Check CBSE Class 12 Graphics Sample Paper 2021 & CBSE Class 12 Graphics Marking Scheme 2021 for upcoming CBSE board exam 2021 preparation. CBSE has recently released Sample Papers for Graphics & other subjects. Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Graphics board exam 2021 are advised to download & study these resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12 Graphics board exam 2021.

CBSE Class 12th Graphics Sample Paper 2021 (Code – 050):

Time allowed : 2 hrs., M.M. : 30 Marks

Choose T/F from the following Statements (1 x 6)

1. Maru Ragini is the famous painting from Ragamala Series by artist Sahibdin.

2. The Horizontal Painting is an illustration from the ‘Gita Govind’ Series of Pahari School with the title ‘Krishna’ with Gopis.

3. Artist Nainsukh has depicted in his painting a group of people Govind to Vrindavan.

4. A famous painting from Jahangir School depicting the Krishna lifting Mount Goverdhan.

5. Ustad Mansoor painted the famous Painting Felcon on ‘A Bird Rest’.

6. The magnificent painting show, Shahjahan accompanying the groom by the artist Haji Madani in ‘Dara Shikoh’.

Section – B

Instruction: Write answer to any one from each part of the question in about 30 words. (2x3)

I. Evaluate the Compositions arrangement of any two Contemporary (Modern) Indian Art.

1. Children

Or

Santhal Family

2. Devi

Or

Haldi Grindeer

3. Offwalks

Or

Man, Women & Tree

Section – C

Instruction : Answers to be written for each question in 100 words. (3 x 2)

II. Why do you like or dislike any of the selected art work from each part of the following Justify your answer on the basis of the aesthetic parameters:

1. Journey’s End

Or

Mother & Child

2. Radhika

Or

Meghdoot

3. Shiv & Sati

Or

Mother Terresa

Section D

Instruction: Answer to be written in 200 words (6 x 1)

Write a short note on any of the followings:

1. Krishna with Gopis.

2. Chaugan Player

3. Nand Yashoda & Krishna with kinsmen going to Vrindavan.

Section E

Instructions: Answer to be written is about 200 words:

1. Describe the main feature of The Mughal miniature School.

