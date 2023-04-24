CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2023-24: Get here the updated and detailed CBSE syllabus of Class 9 Elements of Business. Download PDF of new syllabus from the direct link provided in the article below.

CBSE Elements of Business Syllabus Class 9 2023-24: CBSE offers its students with additional subjects along with five compulsory subjects (three electives and two languages). These additional subjects are skill-based and help students to learn beyond traditional subjects. These subjects are generally offered to keep pace with global developments and requirements at the workplace. Elements of Business is one of the additional subjects offered at the secondary level of CBSE curriculum. In CBSE Class 9, Elements of Business introduces students to the four major aspects of business, these are (i) Fundamentals of Business Activities (ii) Operative Activities in Business (iii) Steps Involved in Establishing Business (iv) Fundamental Areas of Business. Students of CBSE Class 9 who have chosen Elements of Business as one of his/her subjects to study during the 2023-24 session, can check here the new CBSE syllabus of Class 9 Elements of Business. By going through the complete syllabus they will be able to know the course structure, contents to study in the subject and examination scheme along with the details of practical work. Download PDF of the full syllabus from the link provided in this article.

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business (Code No. 154) Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure:

Annual Examination 70 Marks Practical/ Project 30 Marks Total 100 Marks

Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3 Hours

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Unit-Wise Weightage Distribution

Unit Marks I. Fundamentals of Business Activities 20 II. Operative Activities in Business 20 III. Steps Involved in Establishing Business 15 IV. Fundamental Areas of Business 15 Practical / Project 30 Total 100

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Course Contents 2023-24

UNIT – I: Fundamentals of Business Activities

(a) Characteristics of Business Activities

(b) Business as an Activity – How it is different from

(i) Profession (ii) Employment

(c) Characteristics of vocational activities

(d) Factors affecting business

(i) Economic (ii) Social (iii) Political

UNIT – II: Operative Activities in Business

(a) Industry – concept

(b) Commerce – concept

(c) Industry – Characteristics, Types and Nature

(d) Commerce

(i) Banking (ii) Insurance (iii) Transportation (iv) Trade

UNIT – III: Steps Involved in Establishing Business

(a) Nature & forms of Business Organization

(b) Sole Proprietorship – meaning and features

(c) Partnership – meaning, features and types

UNIT – IV: Fundamental Areas of Business

(a) Finance – Meaning

(b) Marketing – Meaning

(c) Human Resources – Meaning

GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL

Project/ chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten. The project will be evaluated on the following parameters: Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus 20 Marks Viva 10 Marks

