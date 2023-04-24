CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Elements of Business Syllabus Class 9 2023-24: CBSE offers its students with additional subjects along with five compulsory subjects (three electives and two languages). These additional subjects are skill-based and help students to learn beyond traditional subjects. These subjects are generally offered to keep pace with global developments and requirements at the workplace. Elements of Business is one of the additional subjects offered at the secondary level of CBSE curriculum. In CBSE Class 9, Elements of Business introduces students to the four major aspects of business, these are (i) Fundamentals of Business Activities (ii) Operative Activities in Business (iii) Steps Involved in Establishing Business (iv) Fundamental Areas of Business. Students of CBSE Class 9 who have chosen Elements of Business as one of his/her subjects to study during the 2023-24 session, can check here the new CBSE syllabus of Class 9 Elements of Business. By going through the complete syllabus they will be able to know the course structure, contents to study in the subject and examination scheme along with the details of practical work. Download PDF of the full syllabus from the link provided in this article.
CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business (Code No. 154) Syllabus 2023-24
Course Structure:
Annual Examination
70 Marks
Practical/ Project
30 Marks
Total
100 Marks
Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3 Hours
CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Unit-Wise Weightage Distribution
Unit
Marks
I. Fundamentals of Business Activities
20
II. Operative Activities in Business
20
III. Steps Involved in Establishing Business
15
IV. Fundamental Areas of Business
15
Practical / Project
30
Total
100
CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Course Contents 2023-24
UNIT – I: Fundamentals of Business Activities
(a) Characteristics of Business Activities
(b) Business as an Activity – How it is different from
(i) Profession (ii) Employment
(c) Characteristics of vocational activities
(d) Factors affecting business
(i) Economic (ii) Social (iii) Political
UNIT – II: Operative Activities in Business
(a) Industry – concept
(b) Commerce – concept
(c) Industry – Characteristics, Types and Nature
(d) Commerce
(i) Banking (ii) Insurance (iii) Transportation (iv) Trade
UNIT – III: Steps Involved in Establishing Business
(a) Nature & forms of Business Organization
(b) Sole Proprietorship – meaning and features
(c) Partnership – meaning, features and types
UNIT – IV: Fundamental Areas of Business
(a) Finance – Meaning
(b) Marketing – Meaning
(c) Human Resources – Meaning
GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL
Project/ chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten.
The project will be evaluated on the following parameters:
Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus
20 Marks
Viva
10 Marks
Download CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2023-24 from the following link:
