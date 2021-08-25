CBSE Class 9 English (Language and Literature) Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 (PDF)

CBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 is provided here for download in PDF. This is the revised and reduced syllabus that has been released by the board according to the new assessment scheme. It includes Class 9 English course content and examination structure for Term 1 of the current academic session 2021-2022. Students must check this revised syllabus thoroughly and plan their studies accordingly. The MCQ based Term 1 Exam for CBSE Class 9th English will be conducted according to the revised CBSE Syllabus only.
Course Structure for CBSE Class 9 English (Code No. 184) 2021-2022 (Term I):
|
SECTION
|
WEIGHTAGE (IN MARKS)
|
READING
|
10
|
WRITING & GRAMMAR
|
10
|
LITERATURE
|
20
|
TOTAL
|
40
|
INTERNAL ASSESSMENT
|
10
|
GRAND TOTAL
|
50
Also Check CBSE Class 9 Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 & Term 2 (All Subjects)
Reading-
Question based on the following kinds of unseen passages to assess inference, evaluation, vocabulary, analysis and interpretation:
1. Discursive passage (400-450 words)
2. Case based Factual passage (with visual input/ statistical data/ chart etc. 200-250 words)
Writing-
1. Descriptive paragraph (Person)
2. Short Story (based on beginning line, outline, cues etc.)
Grammar-
1. Tenses
2. Subject-Verb Concord
3. Modals
4. Determiners
5. Reported Speech
6. Commands and Requests
7. Statements
8. Questions
Literature
Questions based on extracts /texts to assess interpretation, inference, extrapolation beyond the text and across the texts.
Moments
1. The Lost Child
2. The Adventures of Toto
3. In the Kingdom of Fools
4. The Happy Prince
Beehive
Prose
1. The Fun They Had
2. The Sound of Music
3. The Little Girl
4. A Truly Beautiful Mind
5. My Childhood
Poems
1. The Road Not Taken
2. Wind
3. Rain on The Roof
4. A Legend of The Northland
Download the syllabus from the following link:
|
CBSE Class 9 English Term 1 Syllabus 2021-2022 (Revised Syllabus)
You can also check from here the previous (original) syllabus of CBSE Class 9 English that was released on 31st March, 2021. Though, this syllabus is no more applicable for the current academic session but go through the old syllabus to know the changes made to the syllabus for releasing the term-wise syllabus and understand how different topics/chapters have been bifurcated for the two terms. Link to the old syllabus is given below:
|
CBSE Class 9 English OLD Syllabus 2021-2022 (Released on 31st March)
Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Best Study Material for 2021-2022 Session