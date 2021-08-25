CBSE Class 9 English (Language and Literature) Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 (PDF)

CBSE Class 9th English Revised and Reduced Syllabus for the First Term of the academic session 2021-2022 is available here. Download the latest syllabus and start your exam preparations accordingly.

CBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 is provided here for download in PDF. This is the revised and reduced syllabus that has been released by the board according to the new assessment scheme. It includes Class 9 English course content and examination structure for Term 1 of the current academic session 2021-2022. Students must check this revised syllabus thoroughly and plan their studies accordingly. The MCQ based Term 1 Exam for CBSE Class 9th English will be conducted according to the revised CBSE Syllabus only.

Course Structure for CBSE Class 9 English (Code No. 184) 2021-2022 (Term I):

SECTION WEIGHTAGE (IN MARKS) READING 10 WRITING & GRAMMAR 10 LITERATURE 20 TOTAL 40 INTERNAL ASSESSMENT 10 GRAND TOTAL 50

Also Check CBSE Class 9 Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 & Term 2 (All Subjects)

Reading-

Question based on the following kinds of unseen passages to assess inference, evaluation, vocabulary, analysis and interpretation:

1. Discursive passage (400-450 words)

2. Case based Factual passage (with visual input/ statistical data/ chart etc. 200-250 words)

Writing-

1. Descriptive paragraph (Person)

2. Short Story (based on beginning line, outline, cues etc.)

Grammar-

1. Tenses

2. Subject-Verb Concord

3. Modals

4. Determiners

5. Reported Speech

6. Commands and Requests

7. Statements

8. Questions

Literature

Questions based on extracts /texts to assess interpretation, inference, extrapolation beyond the text and across the texts.

Moments

1. The Lost Child

2. The Adventures of Toto

3. In the Kingdom of Fools

4. The Happy Prince

Beehive

Prose

1. The Fun They Had

2. The Sound of Music

3. The Little Girl

4. A Truly Beautiful Mind

5. My Childhood

Poems

1. The Road Not Taken

2. Wind

3. Rain on The Roof

4. A Legend of The Northland

Download the syllabus from the following link:

You can also check from here the previous (original) syllabus of CBSE Class 9 English that was released on 31st March, 2021. Though, this syllabus is no more applicable for the current academic session but go through the old syllabus to know the changes made to the syllabus for releasing the term-wise syllabus and understand how different topics/chapters have been bifurcated for the two terms. Link to the old syllabus is given below:

Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Best Study Material for 2021-2022 Session