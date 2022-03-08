CBSE Class 9 Term 2 Exam 2022: Check Important Case Study Questions of Science with Answer; Practice for Maximum Marks

Check important case study questions of CBSE Class 9 Science to prepare for the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022. All these questions have been put together by subject experts.

CBSE Class 9 Term 2 Exam 2022: Important case based questions for CBSE Class 9 Science are provided here students to prepare for the upcoming Term 2 Exam 2022. All the questions provided below are curated by the subject experts. These questions are really helpful to revise important concepts and prepare the case study questions for the exam. Answers to all questions have been provided for reference. So, students should practice the chapter-wise questions to clearly understand the right way to attempt the case based questions. Download the chapter-wise questions in PDF.

Check some of the important case study questions below:

Q. Read the following and answer the questions:

A student was asked by his teacher to verify the law of conservation of mass in the laboratory. He prepared 5% aqueous solutions of NaCl and Na 2 SO 4 . He mixed 10 mL of both these solutions in a conical flask. He weighed the flask on a balance. He then stirred the flask with a rod and weighed it after sometime. There was no change in mass.

Read this narration and answer the questions given below:

Was the student able to verify the law of conservation of mass? If not, what was the mistake committed by him? In your opinion, what he should have done? What is the molar mass of Na 2 SO 4 ?

Answers:

No, he could not verify the law of conservation of mass in-spite of the fact that there was no change in mass. No chemical reaction takes place between NaCl and Na 2 SO 4 . This means that no reaction actually took place in the flask. He should have performed the experiment by using aqueous solutions of BaCl 2 and Na 2 SO 4 . A chemical reaction takes place in this case and a white precipitate of BaSO 4 is formed. 142 g/mol.

Q. Read the following and answer the questions:

Kamla prepared aqueous solutions of barium chloride and sodium sulphate. She weighed them separately and then mixed them in a beaker. A white precipitate was immediately formed. She filtered the precipitate, dried it and then weighed it. After reading this narration, answer the following questions:

Will the weight of the precipitate be the same as that of the reactants before mixing? If not, what she should have done? Which law of chemical combination does this support? State the law of conservation of mass.

Answers:

No, it will not be the same. She should have weighed the total contents of the beaker after the reaction and not the precipitate alone. It supports the law of conservation of mass. Mass can neither be created nor destroyed during a chemical reaction.

