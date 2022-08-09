CBSE Class 9 Skill Subjects Syllabus 2022-2023: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus of Skill Subjects 2022-23: CBSE Class 9 students having any one of the skill subjects offered in class 9, can download from here the new CBSE syllabus of their subject. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the syllabus of total 20 skill-based subjects offered in CBSE Class 9. We have provided below the direct links to download the syllabus of CBSE class 9 skill subjects. Students can check the syllabus of a subject by its name or subject code mentioned in the following table. It is essential to go through the complete syllabus of a subject before you start with its study as the board has revised the syllabus of almost all subjects of CBSE Class 9. So, prepare for your CBSE Class 9 Annual Exams 2022-2023 according to the new CBSE Syllabus to score good marks. Check the links to download the CBSE Class 9 Syllabus in the following table.

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus of Skill Subjects 2022-2023 - Download links are mentioned below:

A skill-based subject can be taken as the sixth subject in addition to the five main subjects - Maths, Science, Social Science, English and second language. A skill subject is not only beneficial to develop proficient skills among students but also comes into the role when a student fails in any one of the three elective subjects - Maths, Science and Social Science. In this case, the marks of elective subjects will be replaced by the skill subject and the result is computed accordingly.

CBSE Class 9 students can also check below the link to download the syllabus of all the main course subjects, language subjects and additional subjects for the academic session 2022-23:

